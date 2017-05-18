(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, May 18 (Fitch) Changing mobile phone contract structures
mean public
securitisations of equipment instalment plans (EIP) may emerge
in Europe in the
next 12-18 months, but the size of the market will probably be
smaller than in
the US, Fitch Ratings says.
Carriers are shifting away from offering customers a bundled
service plan and
subsidised handset towards EIPs in response to customer
preference and
competition. Under an EIP, customers repay the full cost of
handsets effectively
through a 0% loan contract. These new and separate contracts
between carrier and
customer create a distinct receivable, which can - as
demonstrated in the US -
be pooled and refinanced via a securitisation.
Three deals in the US backed by payment plans originated by
subsidiaries of
Verizon have been publicly placed with investors (Fitch rated
the
highest-ranking notes 'AAAsf' in all three deals). No public
deals have taken
place in Europe, although Fitch understands there has been at
least one private
transaction, and ABCP conduits have been buying handset
receivables for some
time.
This suggests there is scope for European public issuance,
although there are
impediments to large deals. For example, the mobile phone market
is more
fragmented than in the US, and remains largely country specific.
Cross-border
consolidation has been limited despite efforts at regulatory
harmonisation, and
even the largest carriers operate country by country. If
investors prefer
single-jurisdiction deals, as is typically the case with other
consumer asset
classes, carriers would have to create multiple securitisation
platforms for
their European assets, reducing scale benefits.
The number of securitisable accounts per carrier per country
will also be lower
due to greater competition in the European market (reflected in
the lower cost
of mobile phone services than in the US).
Public transactions might therefore only be expected in the five
largest
European markets. But this will also depend on
country-by-country customer
preferences, and the rate of EIP adoption. In Italy, for
example, pay-as-you-go
contracts are still dominant, potentially limiting the size of
carriers' EIP
receivables pools, even in a large market for mobile services.
EIP contracts have not yet emerged as a uniform product across
carriers or even
jurisdictions in Europe. Starting in the UK and Spain mobile
contracts have
begun to outline the costs of the financed receivable
explicitly, which could be
the first step towards establishing a distinct and assignable
receivable.
Legal analysis of the status of the handset financing contract
component is one
feature of our analysis of EIP securitisations. Our asset
assumptions may
encompass relevant performance data from pre-EIP contracts, as
EIP is a
relatively new phenomenon and the minimum five years of
performance history may
not yet be available.
We also assess the degree of rating dependence on the seller's
credit profile
and market position, which was higher in the Verizon
transactions than in other
consumer loan transactions. This can take the form of indirect
exposure, as
customers' payment behaviour is very likely to worsen in the
event of carrier
insolvency if they no longer receive mobile phone services. It
can also be more
direct, for example if the trust relies on the seller to remit
cash payments due
to promotional contract features such as upgrade options or
recurring credits.
The extent of rating dependence will vary according to these
features, but we
think higher indirect dependence will be a distinguishing
feature of the EIP
market overall, meaning issues from carriers with low credit
ratings and weak
market positions would be unlikely to receive the highest
investment-grade
ratings.
Handset receivables securitisations were among the topics
discussed at Fitch's
recent European Structured Finance Conference in London. Video
highlights are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/re/891069">Global
Consumer ABS Rating
Criteria
Contact:
Markus Papenroth
Managing Director, Structured Finance
+44 20 3530 1707
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Andreas Wilgen
Managing Director, Structured Finance
+1 212 908 0778
Mark Brown
Senior Analyst, Fitch Wire
+44 203 530 1588
Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549,
Email:
athos.larkou@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
