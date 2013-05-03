May 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Recent tightening of European bond and credit default swap spreads underscores Fitch
Ratings' view that the volatility in market-based indicators can limit their effectiveness as a
risk-assessment tool for long-term investors. These indicators can be useful for gauging risk,
but tend to overreact during periods of market volatility. As a measure, they
can therefore overestimate fundamental credit risk and impose opportunity costs
on investors who sell or hedge positions that subsequently gain in value.
Yields on 10-year Italian sovereign bonds extended their tightening, falling
below 4% following the formation of a new coalition government. The fall in
yields narrowed the credit spread over German bunds to approximately 270bp,
roughly half the peak reached in November 2011. Similarly, corporate CDS spreads
across Europe have tightened in the last few weeks as sentiment improved.
These market moves repeat a pattern of spreads ramping up during periods of
market volatility, only to revert to prior levels once sentiment improves. In
these cases, wider spreads could overestimate a portfolio's credit risk, and
impose opportunity costs on investors that use them as a risk limit to exit
their positions. On a portfolio basis, these costs can outweigh the benefit of
the occasions when widening spreads serve as a genuine early-warning signal -
such as with Greece's distressed debt exchange in March 2012.
We recently published two special reports examining the relationship between
market-based indicators and Fitch's Issuer Default Ratings. Our research into
sovereign credit spreads showed that between 2010 and 2012, an investor in a
market-weighted portfolio of Greek, Irish, Italian, Portuguese, and Spanish
sovereign debt would have incurred a cumulative portfolio loss of about 12% if
using a credit spread of 500bp as a sell signal. A "buy-and-hold" approach would
have gained 2% over the same period, while using a downgrade to below investment
grade as a sell trigger would have generated a cumulative return of 4.5%.
In another report, a comparison of CDS-implied ratings against IDRs showed how
factors such as investor risk appetite, liquidity and counterparty risk and
investor leverage may lead to this indicator either overestimating or
underestimating fundamental default risk. In the case of the peripheral
eurozone, limited risk appetite among investors has contributed to companies
facing tougher financing conditions than their fundamentals would suggest. This
has pushed CDS IRs down to an average of three notches below IDRs in the
periphery.
For more information on this topic, please see our special reports Leading to a
Loss: Market-Based Indicators and the Eurozone Crisis" and CDS Implied Ratings
Versus Fitch Fundamentals" available at our website www.fitchratings.com.