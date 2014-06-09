(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 9 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has published the European Tobacco Companies Dashboard 1H14. The publication explores the key themes affecting issuer credit profiles for the sector in Europe under the following headings:

- Key theme: Weakening Credit Profiles

- What Fitch is watching: Generous Shareholder Remuneration, Large Illegal Cigarette Market, Next Generation Products

- The ratings impact of the above Issuers covered in the special report include Philip Morris International, Inc., British American Tobacco plc and Imperial Tobacco Group PLC

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Tobacco Dashboard - 1H14

