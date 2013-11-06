Nov 6 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says European-domiciled US dollar money market funds (MMFs) in Q313 showed
higher allocation towards non-US unsecured financials and reduced exposures to government,
agencies and government-backed repurchase agreements.
Fitch-rated European MMFs denominated in US dollar have on average around 43% of
their portfolio assets concentrated in 20 entities, led by Credit Agricole
(A/Stable/F1) at 4.4%, and other large European and Japanese banks. Portfolios
are on average more diversified across a larger number of issuers and regions
compared with euro and sterling MMFs, given a large pool of entities issuing in
US dollar. Unsecured exposures to financials, mostly non-US banks, have
increased at the expense of secured financial investments via government-backed
repo, on the back of ultra low repo rates, and direct investments with
sovereigns, government agencies and supranationals.
Exposure to French cooperative banks such as BPCE, Credit Agricole, and BFCM
saw the largest increase, followed by RBS, the Australian and New Zealand
Banking Group, and Standard Chartered. Overall, France, the US and the UK
still make up most of MMF assets.
The average portfolio rating mix is now showing a dominance of 'F1' rated
issuers, at 53% of portfolios on average, up from 38% until June this year. This
is due to the downgrade of France's Long-term Issuer Default Rating to 'AA+' in
July, followed by the downgrade of the most widely held French banks to 'F1'
from 'F1+'.
Corporate issuers remain a small portion of US dollar MMFs at 7.8% on average,
with the current largest exposures being Toyota and BMW.
Overnight and weekly portfolio liquidity remained at high levels (on average at
31% and 40% of fund's assets, respectively). Portfolio liquidity is comfortably
above the maximum average weekly outflows observed over a month period at
individual fund level, which represented 11% of funds' assets.
Portfolios' weighted average maturities (WAM) and weighted average lives (WAL)
have remained broadly stable over a one year period, at 44 and 64 days
respectively at end-September 2013, as fund managers do not expect any change in
short term market rates in the near term.
Fitch's analysis is based on US dollar MMFs domiciled in Europe and rated by the
agency, which represented USD146bn at end-September 2013. It excludes MMFs
focusing solely on government assets.Total IMMFA US dollar constant net asset
value (CNAV) assets totalled USD282bn at end-September 2013, decreasing slightly
over one year.
The full report, entitled "European Money Market Fund Quarterly - US Dollar -
Q313", is available at www.fitchratings.com. It is part of a suite of MMF
quarterly reports covering euro, sterling and US dollar funds.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Money Market Fund Quarterly - US Dollar
- Q313