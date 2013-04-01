(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Retail Brokerage Industry Update here NEW YORK, April 01 (Fitch) The ongoing evolution of the U.S. retail broker business model could be a positive driver of credit quality over the long-term, provided the changes lead to revenue stability and growth, according to a Fitch Ratings report. Retail brokers have incorporated traditional bank features including deposit gathering activity and the generation of spread income from lending and investing. The industry has also increased fee income from ancillary products and services such as asset and wealth management, advisory solutions and managed accounts. Earnings growth over the past few years has been challenged by volatile stock markets and a protracted low interest rate environment. Fitch would expect a meaningful increase in earnings growth with either a sustained increase in stock markets or higher interest rates which could substantially boost the companies' net interest revenue and therefore earnings. Fitch also would not rule out additional price competition in the future. Fitch believes the most significant risk to the retail brokers is a large operational loss that causes clients to flee one particular firm for another. Fitch would note that the operational risk inherent in the business model does serve as an upwards rating limitation. Fitch affirmed the ratings of both Charles Schwab Corporation ('A'; Stable Outlook) and Scottrade Financial Services ('BBB-'; Stable Outlook) on March 18, 2013. Meaningful upward rating momentum for the retail brokers is constrained by sensitivity to stock market trends and interest rates as well as a higher level of operational risk inherent in the business model relative to other corporate issuers. Given that operational risks are by their nature difficult to predict and quantify, they serve as a natural constraint to ratings. Although Fitch does not rate E-Trade or TD Ameritrade, the report provides analysis on both companies in relation to the industry as a whole. The full report 'Retail Brokerage Industry Update' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-268-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60606 Paul Ryndak, CFA Director +1-312-268-3194 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.