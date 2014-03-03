March 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings says that weak EMEA CMBS transaction
documentation governing workout costs and liquidation fees can lead to note
shortfalls, even where no securitised loans suffer a loss. This comment is the
second in Fitch's series on the evolution in EMEA CMBS structures, highlighting
areas to be considered when analysing new CMBS issuance.
Generally, whether loan workout costs are incurred by the borrower or by the
CMBS issuer depends on the transaction documents. In some cases misalignment of
loan- and issuer-level documentation can leave blind spots regarding the bearer
of fees.
Charging the borrower for workout costs (as is envisaged in standard loan
agreements) ensures that equity fully bears the brunt of loan default before
noteholders are affected. Only in the event of equity depletion would the CMBS
issuer assume some of the costs. The lack of issuer reserve funds in a typical
legacy EMEA CMBS makes this a serious concern for noteholders.
In many cases, excess spread is - at least in nominal terms - sufficient to
absorb a variety of issuer costs. However, with a notional measure of excess
spread typically earned by class X notes senior in the waterfall (calculated as
the strip rate), whether investors in this profit-extraction class or others end
up bearing costs will depend on the definition of costs netted off from the
strip rate. Where this is exclusive of extraordinary or non-recurrent fees, any
loans in special servicing impose interest losses for junior investors.
Where the issuer has to meet extraordinary or non-recurrent costs, ensuring that
the full variety are accounted for in profit-extraction mechanisms is necessary
if fee-related shortfalls are not to surprise bondholders. This is most simply
achieved by subordinating profit-extraction as traditional excess spread. For
example, in Gallerie 2013 S.r.l., a special servicing event would trigger the
subordination of class X notes to rated bondholders.
Where a borrower does not have to meet workout costs, a similar undermining of
intended subordination can result from tranched loan structures. Senior lenders
may face a loss if third-party fees are not picked up by the junior lender. One
example is the Prime loan in Talisman-1 Finance plc, where a pro rata sharing of
expenses (including workout-related costs) between senior securitised lender and
the junior non-securitised lender eroded CMBS recoveries by EUR1.7m.
Even the method of asset sales can determine the bearer of costs. In Windermere
XIV Limited, liquidation and workout fees arising from mortgage enforcement are
payable by the borrower, whereas the same costs from a consensual sale are paid
by the issuer. While this could be viewed as a financial incentive offered by
the issuer to a distressed borrower for its cooperation in a sell-down, it does
this by blurring the idea of subordination even further.
Looking ahead towards new transactions, Fitch expects investors scarred by past
misfortune will look to contingency arrangements being in place for spikes in
costs, so that priority over collateral proceeds is preserved. Recognising the
weaknesses in legacy deals is necessary in order to find a suitable standard
that works across transaction types and which is not scuppered by small print or
inconsistency between documents.
The clearest solution would be for the issuer to be entitled to charge back
reasonable costs to the borrower. An alternative is for the issuer to apply
penalty interest earned on defaulted loans against costs incurred, thus
mitigating the risk of shortfalls - provided penalty interest is not paid out as
profit even higher in the priority of payments.
For costs that cannot be reasonably charged back to or recovered from borrowers,
excess spread is the natural first line of defence for investors. Looking more
broadly at the question of costs, simply holding back an amount of excess spread
until the notes have repaid in full would provide the issuer with a buffer to
absorb any unexpected costs, many of which are back-dated. After all, a common
objective for any mortgage securitisation structure ought to be to ensure
principal deficiencies at the note level do not exceed credit losses actually
realised on the loans.