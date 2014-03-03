March 3 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that weak EMEA CMBS transaction documentation governing workout costs and liquidation fees can lead to note shortfalls, even where no securitised loans suffer a loss. This comment is the second in Fitch's series on the evolution in EMEA CMBS structures, highlighting areas to be considered when analysing new CMBS issuance.

Generally, whether loan workout costs are incurred by the borrower or by the CMBS issuer depends on the transaction documents. In some cases misalignment of loan- and issuer-level documentation can leave blind spots regarding the bearer of fees.

Charging the borrower for workout costs (as is envisaged in standard loan agreements) ensures that equity fully bears the brunt of loan default before noteholders are affected. Only in the event of equity depletion would the CMBS issuer assume some of the costs. The lack of issuer reserve funds in a typical legacy EMEA CMBS makes this a serious concern for noteholders.

In many cases, excess spread is - at least in nominal terms - sufficient to absorb a variety of issuer costs. However, with a notional measure of excess spread typically earned by class X notes senior in the waterfall (calculated as the strip rate), whether investors in this profit-extraction class or others end up bearing costs will depend on the definition of costs netted off from the strip rate. Where this is exclusive of extraordinary or non-recurrent fees, any loans in special servicing impose interest losses for junior investors.

Where the issuer has to meet extraordinary or non-recurrent costs, ensuring that the full variety are accounted for in profit-extraction mechanisms is necessary if fee-related shortfalls are not to surprise bondholders. This is most simply achieved by subordinating profit-extraction as traditional excess spread. For example, in Gallerie 2013 S.r.l., a special servicing event would trigger the subordination of class X notes to rated bondholders.

Where a borrower does not have to meet workout costs, a similar undermining of intended subordination can result from tranched loan structures. Senior lenders may face a loss if third-party fees are not picked up by the junior lender. One example is the Prime loan in Talisman-1 Finance plc, where a pro rata sharing of expenses (including workout-related costs) between senior securitised lender and the junior non-securitised lender eroded CMBS recoveries by EUR1.7m.

Even the method of asset sales can determine the bearer of costs. In Windermere XIV Limited, liquidation and workout fees arising from mortgage enforcement are payable by the borrower, whereas the same costs from a consensual sale are paid by the issuer. While this could be viewed as a financial incentive offered by the issuer to a distressed borrower for its cooperation in a sell-down, it does this by blurring the idea of subordination even further.

Looking ahead towards new transactions, Fitch expects investors scarred by past misfortune will look to contingency arrangements being in place for spikes in costs, so that priority over collateral proceeds is preserved. Recognising the weaknesses in legacy deals is necessary in order to find a suitable standard that works across transaction types and which is not scuppered by small print or inconsistency between documents.

The clearest solution would be for the issuer to be entitled to charge back reasonable costs to the borrower. An alternative is for the issuer to apply penalty interest earned on defaulted loans against costs incurred, thus mitigating the risk of shortfalls - provided penalty interest is not paid out as profit even higher in the priority of payments.

For costs that cannot be reasonably charged back to or recovered from borrowers, excess spread is the natural first line of defence for investors. Looking more broadly at the question of costs, simply holding back an amount of excess spread until the notes have repaid in full would provide the issuer with a buffer to absorb any unexpected costs, many of which are back-dated. After all, a common objective for any mortgage securitisation structure ought to be to ensure principal deficiencies at the note level do not exceed credit losses actually realised on the loans.