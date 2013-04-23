(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)
April 23 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The USD1.75bn stand-by arrangement (SBA) agreed by the Tunisian authorities and IMF staff on
Friday provides crucial underpinning for the sovereign's economic programme and will be an
important catalyst for further international support, says Fitch Ratings. This will help
the country face another year of political transition against a challenging
economic backdrop featuring large twin deficits.
According to the press release by the IMF, and contrary to our expectations, the
SBA facility extended to Tunisia will not be precautionary. This is in contrast
with the Precautionary Liquidity Line (PLL) signed with Morocco (BBB-/Stable) in
August 2012, which the Moroccan authorities do not intend to use unless
necessary. SBA conditionality should also be heavier than that attached to the
PLL.
The recent example of Egypt shows that approval can be delayed unexpectedly
after staff-level agreement has been reached. In Tunisia, a sudden threat to
political stability would be the most likely cause of any delay, whereas in
Egypt this arose from political opposition to some of the conditions attached to
the agreement.
Tunisia has run a large current account deficit since 2011 (estimated at 8.1% of
GDP in 2012), resulting from weak exports to the EU, low tourism receipts and
sustained demand for imports. This has put pressure on the exchange rate and has
affected foreign exchange reserves, which have declined since 2011 and
stabilised at around three months of current account payments, a low level that
we consider the main external risk facing the country. We expect the current
account deficit to remain large in 2013 (7.4% of GDP), maintaining pressure on
foreign exchange reserves.
In these circumstances the availability of the SBA adds comfort to the country's
ability to face its external financing needs over the coming years, all the more
so as additional multilateral and bilateral financing could be extended during
the year. This, together with the easing in political tensions since the forming
of a new government in March 2013, somewhat alleviates pressure on the sovereign
ratings. However, risks surrounding the political transition and the economic
recovery remain significant, and are reflected in the Negative Outlook on the
sovereign rating.
Our downgrade of Tunisia's IDR to 'BB+'/Negative in December 2012 reflected the
long and difficult economic and political transition facing the country, and the
risks surrounding the process. Our rating decision relied on the assumption that
the country would benefit from continuing international support from
multilateral and bilateral creditors, including the IMF, if required.
The agreement with the IMF established a 24-month USD1.75bn SBA, equivalent to
around 4% of GDP. It is subject to IMF Executive Board approval, expected in
May. The Tunisian authorities have agreed to a number of structural reforms,
including strengthening the vulnerable banking sector, streamlining public
expenditures (including subsidies), reforming monetary and exchange rate
policies, and promoting private investment.