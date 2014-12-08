(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, December 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that despite
expected pressure on
earnings for 2015, the outlook on the global trading and
universal banks (GTUBs)
sector remains stable as the banks have continued to strengthen
their balance
sheets. Improved capitalisation will also help the banks to
absorb expected
further fines and sanctions, as all banks in the peer group
remain exposed to
conduct risk.
All GTUBs have made good progress in strengthening balance
sheets, mainly by
reducing risk exposure. As global systemically important banks
(G-SIBs), GTUBs
are subject to the Financial Stability Board's (FSB) November
2014 proposals for
total loss-absorbing capacity (TLAC) requirements, which in the
medium term will
create a sizeable additional buffer of bail-in debt. We expect
that preparations
for improving their resolvability will remain key projects for
GTUBs during
2015. Group structures, capital allocation and debt
stratification within the
banking groups will evolve as a result.
Profitability continues to vary widely among the banks in the
peer group. All
GTUBs have material operations outside their securities
businesses, which helped
performance in 9M14. However, low interest rates mean that
margins remain under
pressure, which we expect to continue until short-term interest
rates increase.
The performance of securities businesses suffered from low
market volatility,
particularly in 1H14. A moderate increase in market volatility
that results in
improved trading volumes should help earnings, but overall we
expect earnings to
remain under pressure.
The stable outlook on the sector is based on our expectation
that the global
economic recovery will continue, albeit at a sluggish pace.
Fitch's main
downside scenarios include the effects of a sharp and unexpected
hike in US
interest rates and a deflationary scenario in the eurozone.
Lower risk appetite
should help GTUBs avoid material losses in these scenarios, but
an adverse
operating environment could result in a change of our outlook if
earnings
prospects suffer materially.
As globally operating banking groups, GTUBs are among the banks
that are most
affected by regulatory and legislative initiatives. We expect
further
implementation of regulatory-required changes during 2015,
including changes to
the group structures of some GTUBs, and we expect the banks to
comfortably meet
regulatory prudential and conduct requirements. Failure to
implement these
changes smoothly could signal management or capital weaknesses
and could result
in a change of our Outlook or ratings.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of the 12 GTUBs on 25 November 2014
following a peer
review. The 12 banks in the peer group are: Bank of America
Corporation,
Barclays plc, BNP Paribas, Citigroup Inc., Credit Suisse Group
AG, Deutsche Bank
AG, The Goldman Sachs Group, HSBC Holdings plc, JPMorgan Chase &
Co., Morgan
Stanley, Societe Generale and UBS AG.
The IDRs of four GTUBs are based on sovereign support (Bank of
America, Deutsche
Bank AG, Societe Generale and Morgan Stanley), and the Outlooks
for three of
these are Negative. This reflects Fitch's view that there is
gathering political
momentum to resolve even the most complex banking groups without
requiring state
support. We expect to revise the Support Rating Floors (SRFs)
for all GTUBs to
'No Floor' during 1H15. This would result in a downgrade of
these support-driven
IDRs to the banks' VRs. The Stable Outlook on Morgan Stanley's
Long-term IDR,
despite a lower VR than SRF, reflects a likely VR upgrade by
end-1H15.
For more details on the result of our peer review and our
outlook for the GTUBs,
see "2015 Outlook: Global Trading and Universal Banks" and
"Global Trading and
Universal Banks: Peer Review", published at
www.fitchratings.com.
