SINGAPORE, July 27 (Fitch) Philippine banks are likely to issue
more Basel
III-compliant Tier 2 instruments, which will be mostly targeted
at the domestic
market, Fitch Ratings says. The issuance will be largely driven
by the need to
refinance legacy instruments and support growth.
There has been over PHP50bn (USD1.15bn) of Basel III Tier 2
instruments issued
to date in the Philippine banking system. This followed the
Bangko Sentral ng
Pilipinas's (BSP) unveiling of new Basel III capital rules in
January 2013.
Government-owned Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP,
BB+/Stable) was the
first to issue Basel III-compliant securities in November 2013,
with its PHP10bn
Tier 2 instrument. Activity picked up following Basel III
implementation in
January 2014, with issuance to date limited to the local market
amid more
favourable pricing for the banks and healthy domestic demand
from institutional
investors and trust accounts.
The issuance of these new types of instruments compares with the
over PHP120bn
in legacy Basel II-Tier 2 capital outstanding, which must be
replaced
eventually.
Issuance of Basel III Tier 2 securities is also being driven by
rapid balance
sheet growth in a buoyant economy, where loan growth has
averaged 15% recently.
The banking system is considered well capitalised with healthy
capital buffers
above the BSP's Basel III requirements of 8.5% common equity
Tier 1 capital
adequacy ratio (CAR) and 10.0% total CAR, but these buffers may
erode in a
rapidly growing system.
Fitch's approach to rating Basel III capital instruments is to
notch down from
an issuer's anchor rating based on incremental non-performance
and loss severity
risks. In the Philippines, the anchor rating is expected to be
the Viability
Rating or the equivalent point on the National Rating scale. As
Basel III-Tier 2
instruments specify that losses are triggered only at the point
of non-viability
(PONV), the non-performance risk of these securities is judged
to be broadly
similar to that of senior debt, and therefore Fitch does not
apply any
incremental notching for non-performance risk for these
instruments.
The non-viability trigger in the Philippines is at the BSP's
discretion, and
includes scenarios such as the injection of public funds to
prevent bank
failure, or the closure of the bank. Upon non-viability, the
loss-absorbing
feature of these securities reduces their recovery prospects
relative to senior
debt. Basel III-Tier 2 securities issued in the Philippines to
date incorporate
partial, albeit permanent, write-down clauses. As a result,
Fitch's base case
notching for loss severity risk would be one notch below the
bank's anchor
rating.
For instance, Metropolitan Bank & Trust Company's (Metrobank,
BBB-/Stable) US
Dollar Basel III-Tier 2 notes, proposed in late 2013, were
assigned an expected
rating of 'BB(EXP)'. This was one notch below the bank's 'BB+'
anchor rating at
the time. Metrobank ultimately issued in the domestic market
following BSP
approval for a peso instrument, raising PHP16bn in early 2014.
The peso notes
are not rated by Fitch.
In the case of subsidiary banks, where Fitch considers it highly
likely that the
parent bank would provide pre-emptive support to prevent
non-viability, the
anchor rating applied would be the subsidiary's Issuer Default
Rating, which is
likely to incorporate some probability of parent support. A case
in point is
Philippines Savings Bank (PSBank; Not Rated), which issued
PHP3bn in Basel
III-Tier 2 securities in May 2014. PSBank is a 76%-owned
subsidiary of
Metrobank.
More details on how Fitch assesses risks in bank subordinated
and hybrid
securities are in "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, which can be found at
www.fitchratings.com.
