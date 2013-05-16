(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2012 Statutory Trends for U.S. Life Insurance Sector here CHICAGO, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings today released a special report that provides a review of statutory trends for U.S. life insurers for 2012 and its implications for 2013. Fitch expects statutory capital growth among life insurers in 2013 will be moderate given the expectation of modest operating earnings growth due to the ongoing effects of low interest rates on the earnings of life insurers. U.S. life insurers reported strong growth in statutory capital and net income in 2012, which will lead to improved statutory dividend capacity in 2013 for parent company debt service and other funding needs. Statutory net income for the Fitch universe of life insurers increased to $34 billion in 2012 compared to $9 billion in 2011, the highest level in five years. The majority of the 2012 net income change came from large variable annuity companies who reported lower reserves on guarantee benefits, which more than offset the negative impact associated with low interest rates. Fitch notes that reporting of hedge-related derivatives performance as a non-operating item can significantly affect the reported levels of net income. Statutory capital improved 10% in 2012 for the Fitch universe of life insurers, largely driven by retained statutory earnings. As a result, Fitch estimates that the aggregate NAIC risk-based capital improved to 486% at year-end 2012 compared to 465% for 2011. Fitch believes that many insurers will be careful to maintain their RBC levels through 2013 to mitigate perceived risks in the capital markets and low interest rate environment. Results in 2012 continued to benefit from modest realized investment gains. Overall investment losses are expected to remain low and within Fitch's expectation of losses over the next 18 months. The source of realized capital losses/impairments appears to be returning to the more traditional sectors of corporate bonds, although structured bonds continue to contribute more than their long-term historic norm largely driven by commercial mortgage-backed securities. Fitch does not expect a significant improvement in portfolio credit quality or liquidity in 2013 due to the pressure for investment income. Insurers will continue to move more of their portfolios to bonds rated 'BBB', discounted structured securities, commercial mortgages loans or limited partnership investments. The report '2012 Statutory Trends for the U.S. Life Insurance Sector ' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'. Contact: Bruce Cox Director +1-312-606-2316 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 R. Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 Douglas R. Baker Analyst +1-312-368-3207 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.