(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an expected
rating of 'BB'
to American Equity Investment Life Holding Company's (AEL)
proposed issuance of
$400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2021. AEL's Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating is unaffected by this rating action.
Fitch affirmed the ratings of AEL and its insurance operating
subsidiaries with
a Stable Outlook on April 12, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch expects the majority of proceeds from the issuance to be
used to fund the
redemption of a portion of existing debt on the company's
balance sheet.
Issuance of the new senior debt is not expected to result in an
increase in
AEL's financial leverage ratio to a level above Fitch's rating
trigger of 50%.
The company's financial leverage was approximately 36% at March
30, 2013.
AEL's recent financial performance has been in line with Fitch's
expectations
for the company's current ratings.
AEL is headquartered in West Des Moines, Iowa and reported total
GAAP assets of
$36.9 billion and equity of $1.7 billion at March 31, 2013.
AEILIC, the main
operating subsidiary of AEL, is also headquartered in West Des
Moines and had
statutory capital and surplus of $1.7 billion at March 31, 2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Enhanced capitalization with risk-based capital (RBC) above
350% on a
sustained basis.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A reduction in capitalization with RBC below 300%;
--A sustained deterioration in operating results such that
interest coverage is
below 3x;
--Significant increase in lapse/surrender rates;
--Inability to maintain sufficient parent company liquidity to
fund any
potential forced repurchase of outstanding notes payable;
--Unexpected spike in credit related impairments;
--Financial leverage above 50%.
The key rating triggers that could result in a narrowing of
notching between the
IDR of AEL and the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) of AEILIC
include:
--A sustainable decline in financial leverage below 30%;
--Sustained GAAP EBIT-based interest coverage above 8x.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company
--$400 million senior unsecured notes due 2021 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Bradley S. Ellis, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2089
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Committee Chairperson
Mark E. Rouck, CPA, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2085
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013);
--'Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors' (Oct. 9, 2012);
--'American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (And
Insurance Operating
Subsidiaries)'(May 15, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (And Insurance
Operating
Subsidiaries)
here
Life Insurance (U.S.) Sector Credit Factors
here
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.