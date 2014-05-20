(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, May 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a 'BBB+'
rating to the
proposed senior unsecured notes issuance by Aon plc (Aon). Fitch
expects Aon to
keep oversubscriptions.
On May 7, 2014, Fitch affirmed all of Aon's ratings, including
the Issuer
Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt ratings at 'BBB+', and the
commercial paper
ratings at 'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list
of ratings
follows at the end of this release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The new notes are fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Aon
Corporation (Aon
Corp.) and the ratings are therefore based on Aon Corp.'s
existing Fitch 'BBB+'
IDR. The net proceeds from this new senior debt issuance will be
used for
general corporate purposes including mergers and acquisitions.
Fitch views the proposed debt favorably overall as the new
senior debt will
likely be issued at an attractive rate given current market
conditions and will
have a long-dated maturity, resulting in an improved liquidity
profile. Fitch
expects that the increase to pro forma financial leverage will
be manageable and
within both Fitch's expectations for the company and the broker
sector credit
factor guidelines for the current rating category.
Aon's ratings continue to reflect its strong competitive
position, balance sheet
and cash flow generation, very good financial flexibility, and
manageable
financial leverage which are all within guidelines for the
rating category.
At March 31, 2014, financial leverage as measured by
debt-to-EBITDA was roughly
1.9x, and debt-to-total capital, equity credit adjusted, was
35.3%, representing
improvement over recent results that included additional debt
from the Hewitt
Associates (Hewitt) acquisition. Pro forma leverage assuming
$750 million of new
debt, conservatively calculated based on annualized
first-quarter 2014 EBITDA,
would be roughly 2.2x and 38%, respectively, in line with
historical levels.
Fitch expects both ratios to remain relatively stable, assuming
continued strong
EBITDA growth and anticipated capital planning through 2014.
Leverage is
currently at levels that Fitch views as solid for the rating
category.
Fitch believes Aon's liquidity profile is strong with
unrestricted cash and
short-term investments of roughly $786 million as of Dec. 31,
2013. Cash flow
remains significant with earnings-based EBITDA interest coverage
of roughly
11.0x. The company generated $1.6 billion of cash flow from
operations for the
full year 2013 compared to $1.4 billion in 2012.
Financial flexibility has been improving year-over-year.
Financial leverage has
declined over the last three years while interest coverage has
improved due to
higher EBITDA, reduced pension liabilities and restructuring
program expenses,
and moderate changes to debt levels.
Fitch believes that Aon's acquisition of Hewitt has resulted in
positive
business and operational synergies, with reasonable integration
risk. Aon
expects cumulative annual expense savings of $402 million to be
fully realized
by the end of 2014. Fitch also believes that the current
management team has a
very good track record as far as the execution of strategic
plans and expense
cutting, and any remaining integration risk is anticipated to be
manageable. As
of March 31, 2014, Aon was on track to meet its stated
expectations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include
a sustained
strong improvement in operating performance on an absolute basis
and relative to
peers with operating EBIT consistently over $1 billion and an
operating EBIT
margin near 15%, a run-rate debt-to-EBITDA ratio less than 1.5x,
and interest
coverage as measured by an EBITDA-to-interest ratio more than
12x.
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade include
a sustained
increase in the debt-to-EBITDA ratio to more than 2.25x, a
deterioration of the
company's average EBITDA-to-interest expense ratio to lower
single digits, and
any impairment to goodwill that would materially impact the
balance sheet and
related ratios.
Fitch expects to assign the following rating:
Aon plc
--Senior debt at 'BBB+'.
Fitch maintains the following ratings:
Aon plc
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$350 million 4.0% senior debt due 2023 at 'BBB+';
--Euro500 million 2.875% senior debt due 2026 at 'BBB+';
--$256 million 4.25% senior debt due 2042 at 'BBB+';
--$250 million 4.45% senior debt due 2043 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Corporation
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 3.5% senior debt due 2015 at 'BBB+';
--$500 million 3.125% senior debt due 2016 at 'BBB+';
--$600 million 5% senior debt due 2020 at 'BBB+';
--$521 million 8.205% junior subordinated deferrable interest
debentures due
2027 at 'BBB-';
--$300 million 6.25% senior debt due 2040 at 'BBB+';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2'.
Aon Services Luxembourg & Co S.C.A.
--IDR at 'BBB+';
--Euro500 million 6.25% senior debt due 2014 at 'BBB+'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
