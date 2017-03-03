(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Avis Budget Rental Funding LLC,
Series 2017-1
NEW YORK, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign the
following ratings
and Outlooks to the notes issued by Avis Budget Rental Funding
(AESOP) LLC,
2017-1 (AESOP 2017-1):
--$401,080,000 class A notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$58,650,000 class B notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$40,270,000 class C notes 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
High Fleet Diversity: AESOP is deemed diverse due to the high
degree of original
equipment manufacturers (OEM), model, segment and geographic
diversification in
the fleet. Concentration limits, based on a number of
characteristics, help
mitigate the risk of OEM defaults and losses.
Healthy OEM Financials: OEMs with program vehicle (PV)
concentrations in the
fleet have all improved their financial positions in recent
years, putting
themselves in position to meet program agreement obligations.
Ford
('BBB'/Outlook Stable) is the largest OEM in the total fleet
(30.3%) with
PV-specific vehicles (17.4%).
Stable Depreciation and Residual Realization: Depreciation has
been relatively
stable largely due to consistent aging within the fleet, which
typically ranges
from seven to nine months. Vehicle disposition losses have been
minimal for PV,
and risk vehicles have consistently shown residual gains
relative to net book
value at sale.
Sufficient Enhancement: Credit enhancement (CE) for the notes is
composed of
subordination, letter(s) of credit and dynamic
overcollateralization, which will
shift according to the fleet mix. CE levels for each class of
notes are
sufficient to cover Fitch's maximum and minimum expected loss
levels for each
class under the respective ratings.
Structural Feature Mitigate Risk: Market value tests,
amortization triggers and
events of default all mitigate risks stemming from ongoing
vehicle value
volatility and weakness, ensuring parity between vehicle net
book values and
market values.
Adequate Servicer and Fleet Manager: Avis Budget Car Rental, LLC
is deemed an
adequate servicer and administrator as evidenced by its fleet
management
abilities and securitization performance to date. Fiserv is
backup disposition
agent, while Lord Securities is the backup administrator, both
well experienced
in their respective roles.
Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of AESOP
provides that a
bankruptcy of Avis Budget Group, Inc. or its subsidiaries would
not impair the
timeliness of payments on the securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch's rating sensitivity analysis focuses on three scenarios
involving
potentially extreme market disruptions that would force the
agency to redefine
its stress assumptions. The first examines the effect of moving
Fitch's
bankruptcy/liquidation timing scenario to eight months at
'AAAsf' with
subsequent increases to each rating level. The second considers
the effect of
moving the disposition stresses to the higher end of the range
at each rating
level for a diverse fleet. For example, at 'AAAsf', the stress
would move from
24% to 28%. Finally, the last example shows the impact of both
stresses on the
structure. The purpose of these stresses is to demonstrate the
potential rating
impact on a transaction if one or a combination of these
scenarios occurs.
Fitch determined ratings by applying expected loss levels for
various rating
categories until the enhancement proposed exceeds the expected
loss levels from
the sensitivity. The expected loss levels outlined in the tables
below are
representative of expected levels at each rating level. Fitch
ran sensitivities
on the structure according to the scenarios described above.
For all sensitivity scenarios, the class A notes show little
sensitivity to
changes in the assumptions, with a potential downgrade only
occurring under the
combined scenario. The class B notes could see a one category
downgrade under
the combined scenario but would otherwise remain at the current
rating category.
Class C notes, as the most subordinate class, are the most
sensitive to changes
in losses and could see a one notch downgrade in the disposition
loss scenario
and a category downgrade to 'BB' in the combined scenario.
USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10
Fitch was provided with third-party due diligence information
from Deloitte &
Touche LLP in the form of their Independent Accountants Report
on Applying
Agreed-Upon Procedures pertaining to each series. The
third-party due diligence
focused on a review of the procedures and related data for
approximately 365
vehicles in the pool for each series. Fitch considered this
information in its
analysis, but the findings had no impact on Fitch's analysis.
REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS
A description of the transaction's representations, warranties
and enforcement
mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document
and which relate
to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the
appendix referenced
under 'Related Research' below. The appendix also contains a
comparison of these
RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as
detailed in the
Special Report titled 'Representations, Warranties and
Enforcement Mechanisms in
Global Structured Finance Transactions,' dated March 2, 2017.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Timothy McNally
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0870
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street,
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Hylton Heard
Director
+1-212-908-0214
Committee Chairperson
Du Trieu
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2091
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds
(pub. 01 Sep
2016)
Global Rating Criteria for Rental Fleet ABS (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016)
Related Research
Avis Budget Rental Funding (AESOP) LLC, Series 2017-1 --
Appendix
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
ABS Due Diligence Form 15E 1
Solicitation Status
Endorsement Policy
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001