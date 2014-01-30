(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Jan 30 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign Israel-based B Communications Ltd. (B-Com) a
Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of a€˜B+a€™ with a Stable Outlook. The agency has assigned
B-Coma€™s proposed senior secured notes an expected rating of a€˜BB-(EXP)a€™ and Recovery Rating
of a€˜RR3a€™. The final ratings of the notes are contingent on the receipt of final documents
conforming materially to the preliminary documentation.
The IDR Fitch expects to assign assumes the successful completion of B-Coma€™s
refinancing activity, including the proposed issue of up to NIS2.7bn senior
secured notes, repayment of existing secured bank debt at intermediate holding
companies, B Communications (SP1) Ltd. and B Communications (SP2) Ltd., and the
release of the corresponding bank pledges.
B-Com is a holding company and is the ultimate owner of an approximately 31%
stake in Bezeq, an incumbent telecoms operator in Israel. B-Com depends on
dividends from Bezeq as a core income stream for servicing its debt obligations
of NIS2.7bn reported at end-September 2013.
Control over Bezeq
Fitch views B-Coma€™s 31% stake in Bezeq as sufficient for full operational and
management control over the telecoms operator. Under Israeli law, a controlling
shareholder in Bezeq must be pre-approved by the government. A 30% stake is
defined as sufficient to apply for controlling shareholder status. It is a
criminal offence to accumulate more than 4.99% by a single shareholder without
prior approval by the government. This law provision effectively rules out the
emergence of a large minority shareholder.
Because Bezeqa€™s debt carries no financial covenants, the telecoms operator can,
in theory, increase debt without restrictions and upstream any amount of
dividends to B-Com. In practice, distributions above 100% net profit will
require a court approval, and may not easily be procured. Accounting asset
write-downs may also impede the normal flow of dividends from Bezeq, but Fitch
views the likelihood of this as low.
Limited Flexibility to Sell Assets
Given the legal requirements over controlling stakes, B-Com has limited
flexibility to dispose of its stake in the market beyond 1%. However, any
proceeds from a 1% stake sale are likely to be significantly below expected
annual interest payments and negligible relative to the total size of B-Coma€™s
debt obligations.
Bezeqa€™s Strong Credit Profile
Bezeqa€™s credit profile is consistent with the mid-a€˜BBBa€™ rating level, reflecting
the companya€™s strong position as a telecoms incumbent in Israel. The company has
been able to withstand facilities-based competition with the countrya€™s only
cable operator in spite of Bezeqa€™s premium pricing, and the prospect of further
facilities-based competitive threats is remote. Bezeqa€™s EBITDA margin was strong
at 45.3% for LTM-to-3Q13 on the back of Next Generation Network efficiencies in
the fixed-line segment. This high level of efficiency is sustainable and has
been a key factor in mitigating severe pressures in the over-competitive mobile
market consisting of five operators. Regulatory intervention is a key threat in
view of the companya€™s high fixed-line margins, which the regulator may challenge
by fostering more competition, among other measures.
An acquisition of the remaining stake in Yes may be tolerated within the current
rating level if leverage post the transaction does not exceed 2.5x net
debt/EBITDA.
Low Interest Cover at the Holdco Level
Both B-Com and its immediate parent Internet Gold (IG) have a substantial amount
of debt with no recourse to Bezeq. Both entities ultimately depend on dividends
from Bezeq as a core source of cash for servicing their debt obligations. Fitch
views the amount of NIS1.7bn of dividends per annum from Bezeq as sustainable,
in spite of likely continuing moderate revenue pressures at Bezeq. Based on this
level of normalised dividends, pass-through proportional net debt/EBITDA at
B-Com is likely to remain at 4.4x-4.5x (defined as B-Coma€™s net debt and 31% of
Bezeqa€™s net debt/31% of Bezeqa€™s EBITDA) and interest coverage by dividends at
slightly above 2x (defined as B-Coma€™s share in Bezeqa€™s dividends/B-Coma€™s
interest payments) over the medium term.
No Ring-fence at B-Com Level
There is no ring-fencing mechanism around B-Com to prevent it taking on extra
leverage or syphoning out cash. B-Coma€™s existing domestic bonds and the proposed
bond do not have any financial or other covenants limiting the amount of
leverage or payments out of B-Com.
No Parent-Subsidiary Linkage
Fitch views the parent-subsidiary linkage between B-Com and its ultimate
shareholder Eurocom Group as weak due to the presence of an intermediary holding
company IG between B-Com and Eurocom and the fact that IG has its own debt.
B-Coma€™s ratings do not reflect any potential support from the parent. IG reduced
its interest in B-Com to 68% from 80% in 2013 and used the proceeds towards debt
reduction efforts.
Instrument Rating
The proposed bond will be secured by a 30% interest that B-Com owns of Bezeq and
will benefit from a lock-box mechanism mitigating temporary disruptions in
dividend flow from Bezeq and conserving some cash for debt repayment. In view of
these features, the bond is rated one notch above the IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Disruption or a reduction in normalised dividends from Bezeq to below NIS1,700m
per annum and resultant deterioration in dividend/interest coverage to below 2x
would be rating-negative. Operating pressures and financial underperformance,
coupled with higher leverage at Bezeq, may also be negative.
A reduction in leverage to below 4.3x net debt/dividends (at B-Com-level only)
and pass-through proportional net leverage to below 4x may be rating-positive.