SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NY, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
expects to assign
Banco Daycoval S.A.'s (Daycoval) upcoming issue of Brazilian
Real denominated
(BRL) second and third issuances of Letras Financeiras a
National Long-Term
Rating of 'AA(bra)'.
The amount of the second and third issuances will be up to
BRL350.1 million with
maturity within 26 months and BRL220.1 million with maturity
within 36 months,
totaling an amount up to BRL550.2 million. Interest rate and
principal will be
paid at maturity. The interest rate will be defined by the
bookbuilding process
and the net proceeds will be used by Daycoval to generate new
businesses.
Key Rating Drivers
The expected rating assigned to Daycoval's issuance of Letras
Financeiras
corresponds to Fitch's Long-Term National Rating ('AA(bra)';
Outlook Stable) for
the bank and ranks equal with its other senior unsecured debt.
Daycoval's ratings reflect the bank's consistent track record of
performance,
maintained throughout different cycles of the local economy,
greater business
diversification, and comfortable liquidity and capitalization
positions.
Profitability has been sustained by adequate asset pricing,
strong cost control
and low funding cost. Its prudent liquidity management, adequate
assets and
liabilities management help to mitigate the burden of a less
diversified funding
base as compared to its larger peers.
Ratings Sensitivities
Given its current business model, with asset and liability
concentrations
inherent to its size including wholesale funding, further
upgrades to Daycoval
ratings are limited. Such positive changes will be contingent on
a significant
reduction of its funding concentration, including a successful
and sustained
diversification into the lending to individuals market.
The ratings could be negatively affected by a continued asset
quality
deterioration and/or aggressive asset growth that results in
pressure on the
bank's earnings (i.e. Operating ROA below 2.0%) and capital
(Fitch core capital
less than 11%).
Originated in 1968, Daycoval is controlled by the Dayan family
and has been
listed on the Sao Paulo's exchange (BM&FBovespa) since 2007.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'
