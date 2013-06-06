(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NY, June 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign Banco Daycoval S.A.'s (Daycoval) upcoming issue of Brazilian Real denominated (BRL) second and third issuances of Letras Financeiras a National Long-Term Rating of 'AA(bra)'. The amount of the second and third issuances will be up to BRL350.1 million with maturity within 26 months and BRL220.1 million with maturity within 36 months, totaling an amount up to BRL550.2 million. Interest rate and principal will be paid at maturity. The interest rate will be defined by the bookbuilding process and the net proceeds will be used by Daycoval to generate new businesses. Key Rating Drivers The expected rating assigned to Daycoval's issuance of Letras Financeiras corresponds to Fitch's Long-Term National Rating ('AA(bra)'; Outlook Stable) for the bank and ranks equal with its other senior unsecured debt. Daycoval's ratings reflect the bank's consistent track record of performance, maintained throughout different cycles of the local economy, greater business diversification, and comfortable liquidity and capitalization positions. Profitability has been sustained by adequate asset pricing, strong cost control and low funding cost. Its prudent liquidity management, adequate assets and liabilities management help to mitigate the burden of a less diversified funding base as compared to its larger peers. Ratings Sensitivities Given its current business model, with asset and liability concentrations inherent to its size including wholesale funding, further upgrades to Daycoval ratings are limited. Such positive changes will be contingent on a significant reduction of its funding concentration, including a successful and sustained diversification into the lending to individuals market. The ratings could be negatively affected by a continued asset quality deterioration and/or aggressive asset growth that results in pressure on the bank's earnings (i.e. Operating ROA below 2.0%) and capital (Fitch core capital less than 11%). Originated in 1968, Daycoval is controlled by the Dayan family and has been listed on the Sao Paulo's exchange (BM&FBovespa) since 2007. Contacts: Primary Analyst Pedro Gomes Director +55-11 4504-2604 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Alameda Santos, 700 - 7th floor Cerqueira Cesar - Sao Paulo - SP - CEP: 01418-100 Secondary Analyst Eduardo Ribas Senior Analyst +55-11-4504-2213 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21 4503 2623, Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012) --'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011) Applicable Criteria and Related Research: National Ratings Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.