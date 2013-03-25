(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB+' rating to
Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP) upcoming 10-year U.S. dollar
senior unsecured
notes. A list of BCP's current ratings follows the end of this
press release.
Based on the documentation provided, Fitch has assigned the
'BBB+(exp)' rating
to BCP's 10-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured fixed-rate notes.
The notes - for
an amount to be determined - will be issued by BCP. Principal
will mature in 10
years, and interest payments will be made semi-annually. The
notes will carry a
fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCP has a long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of 'BBB+', and a
long-term foreign currency IDR of 'BBB+'; both of them driven by
BCP's Viability
Rating (VR) which is currently at 'bbb+'. BCP's ratings reflect
its dominant
franchise; large market share; sound performance; diversified
balance sheet and
revenue stream; broad, low-cost deposit base; sound asset
quality; and adequate
reserves and capital.
The notes will rank pari-passu with all of BCP's existing and
future senior
unsecured debt and are senior to BCP's existing and future
subordinated and
junior subordinated debt. The notes will be effectively
subordinate to all of
BCP's secured indebtedness with respect to the value of its
assets securing that
indebtedness, certain direct, unsecured general obligations that
in case of
insolvency are granted preferential treatment pursuant to
Peruvian law, and all
of the existing and future liabilities of BCP's subsidiaries,
including trade
payables.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to any changes in BCP's VR and IDRs;
in particular,
BCP's ratings would benefit from stronger capital levels,
sustained performance,
and the maintenance of its structural strengths within a stable
operating
environment.
BCP's and the notes' ratings could suffer if the operating
environment
deteriorates significantly enough to affect the bank's asset
quality and
performance, and eroding the bank's reserve and capital
cushions.
BCP will use the proceeds for general business purposes. BCP may
issue
additional notes to be offered in exchange for existing senior
unsecured
obligations. Considering the bank's strong capital levels and
sound
profitability, the impact on the bank's leverage is not deemed
significant by
Fitch.
Fitch rates BCP as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB+', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR: 'F2';
--Viability Rating: 'bbb+';
--Support rating: '2';
--Support floor: 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+';
--Subordinated debt: 'BBB';
--Junior subordinated debt: 'BB-'.
