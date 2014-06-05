(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign an
'A-(exp)' rating to
Banco de Credito del Peru's (BCP) upcoming U.S. dollar senior
unsecured notes
maturing in 2018. A list of BCP's current ratings follows the
end of this press
release.
Based on the documentation provided, Fitch has assigned the
'A-(exp)' rating to
BCP's 3.5-year U.S. dollar senior unsecured fixed-rate notes.
The notes - for an
amount to be determined - will be issued by BCP in exchange for
the bank's
outstanding senior unsecured bonds maturing in 2016. Principal
will mature in
3.5 years, and interest payments will be made semi-annually. The
notes will
carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the
issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BCP has a long-term local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR)
of A-', and a
long-term foreign currency IDR of A-'; both of them driven by
BCP's Viability
Rating (VR) which is currently at 'a-'. BCP's VR, IDR and senior
debt ratings
are driven by its leading franchise; consistent, sound
performance; diversified
balance sheet and revenues; strong asset quality; adequate
capital and reserve
cushions; broad, low-cost deposit base; positive operating and
regulatory
environment; ample liquidity; and moderate efficiency.
The notes will rank pari-passu with all of BCP's existing and
future unsecured
debt other than obligations that are, by their terms, expressly
subordinated in
right of payment to the notes. The notes will be effectively
subordinated to all
of BCP's secured indebtedness with respect to the value of its
assets securing
that indebtedness, and certain direct, unsecured general
obligations that in
case of insolvency are granted preferential treatment pursuant
to Peruvian law.
The notes will be structurally subordinated to all of the
existing and future
liabilities of BCP's subsidiaries.
BCP will not receive any cash proceeds from the notes (as they
will be exchanged
for other senior unsecured notes maturing in 2016); hence, there
will be no
impact on the bank's moderate leverage.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes' ratings are sensitive to any changes in BCP's VR and
IDRs; in
particular, BCP's VR and IDRs are highly correlated with the
strength of the
Peruvian economy; should the economic environment continue to
improve, as is
reflected in its sovereign ratings, and the bank maintain a
consistent
performance and its structural strengths, including Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
above 12%, BCP's ratings could be upgraded.
Though not Fitch's base case, BCP's VR and IDRs could suffer if
operating
environment deterioration materially affects the bank's asset
quality and
performance to bring it to levels worse than the market average,
and lead to an
erosion of the bank's reserve and capital cushions (FCC below
9.5% and/or
Operating ROAA below 1%).
Fitch currently rates BCP as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'A-', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F1';
--Long-term local currency IDR: 'A-', Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR: 'F1';
--Viability Rating: 'a-';
--Support rating: '2';
--Support floor: 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured debt: 'A-';
--Subordinated debt: 'BBB+';
--Junior subordinated debt: 'BB'.
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81-8399-9156
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.