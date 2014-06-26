(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SANTIAGO, June 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned an
expected
long-term foreign currency rating of 'A-(exp)' to Banco de
Credito e
Inversiones's (BCI) five-year CHF150 million senior unsecured
fixed rate notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to BCI's new debt issuance corresponds to
the bank's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and ranks equal to its
other senior
unsecured debt.
BCI's Viability Rating (VR) and IDRs reflect its strong domestic
franchise,
improved capital base and balance sheet management, more
diversified funding
sources, and its stable performance through the cycle.
For more information on BCI's ratings refer to 'Fitch Affirms
BCI's IDR at 'A-';
Outlook Stable', dated Aug. 1, 2013, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of BCI's CHF150 million senior unsecured fixed rate
notes due 2019
would be downgraded should the bank's IDR be downgraded. The
Rating Outlook for
BCI's foreign and local currency long-term IDRs is Stable.
Downward pressure
could result from a deterioration of its capital adequacy
ratios, with a Fitch
core capital ratio falling and remaining below 8.5%, either from
a smaller than
planned capital increase or from lower than expected
profitability. BCI's
ratings could also be under pressure if its operating return on
assets falls and
remains below 1.5% in the medium term or if any unexpected risk
related to the
acquisition of CNB deteriorates BCI's profitability or capital
base.
Upside potential currently appears limited but could stem from
continued growth
coupled with a material improvement of its capital base, with
greater levels of
core capital, while maintaining its sound overall performance,
low risk profile
and ample liquidity.
Fitch currently rates BCI as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A-'; Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--VR 'a-';
--Support rating '2';
--Support rating floor 'BBB+';
--Long-term foreign currency senior unsecured bonds 'A-';
--Long-term national rating 'AA+(cl)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--National long-term rating senior unsecured bonds 'AA+(cl)';
--National long-term rating on its senior unsecured bonds
totaling MXN3.25
billion 'AAA(mex)';
--National long-term rating on its subordinated bonds 'AA-(cl)';
--National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Latin America Financial Institutions
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Abraham Martinez
Director
+56-2-499-33-17
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.