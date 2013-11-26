(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, November 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned
an expected
long-term foreign currency rating of 'BBB(EXP)' to Banco do
Brasil S.A.'s (BdB)
proposed CHF 200 million senior unsecured notes due June 2019.
The fixed rate bond will be issued by BdB, acting through its
Grand Cayman
branch under its USD5 billion medium-term notes program. The
minimum expected
amount is CHF 200 million (USD220.4 million) with a 5.5 year of
tenor maturing
June 2019. Final amount and interest will be defined upon book
building. The
bonds proceeds shall be used for general corporate purposes. The
final rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the
information
already received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The expected rating on the notes corresponds to BdB's long-term
foreign currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) ('BBB'; Outlook Stable) and ranks
equal to its other
senior unsecured debt.
BdB's IDRs are linked to the sovereign ratings of Brazil and
reflect the federal
government control and its systemic importance. The probability
of the Brazilian
government providing support to BdB is high, which explains its
Support Rating
of '2' and its Support Rating Floor of 'BBB'.
The federal government has influence over the strategies of the
bank, which is
evidenced by BdB's role during the recent crisis, and in the
governmental
economic policies promoting the agribusiness development, and,
more recently, in
the widespread reduction in the domestic interest rates.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BdB's IDRs and its issuance rating would be affected by
potential changes in the
sovereign ratings of Brazil and/or in its shareholders
willingness to provide
support. Fitch does not expect a change in the government's
willingness to
provide support to the bank.
Fitch currently rates BdB as follows:
--Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'BBB'; Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs 'F2';
--Viability Rating 'bb+';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term national rating 'F1+(bra)';
--Support Rating '2';
--Support Rating Floor 'BBB';
--Long-term foreign currency rating on EUR 700 million senior
unsecured notes
due 2018 'BBB'; Outlook Stable.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paulo Fugulin
Associate Director
+55 11 4504-2206
Fitch Rating Brasil Ltda
Alameda Santos 700
Sao Paulo, Brazil
Secondary Analyst
Maria Rita Goncalves
Senior Director
+55 21 4503-2626
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 15,
2012);
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
National Scale Ratings Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
