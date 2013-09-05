(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BUENOS AIRES/SANTIAGO, September 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings
expects to assign a
long-term foreign currency rating of 'A+(exp)' to Banco
Santander Chile's (BSC)
six year CHF100-150 million senior unsecured fixed rate notes.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating assigned to BSC's new debt issuance correspond to the
bank's
long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and ranks equal to other
senior unsecured
debt.
BSC's IDRs and national scale ratings remain driven by its 'a+'
Viability Rating
(VR) and they do not factor in any support from its parent,
although it remains
a strategically important subsidiary for Santander. BSC's IDRs,
national ratings
and VR reflect its market-leadership position and its strong
franchise within
Chile, whose economy continues to perform well. The ratings also
reflect the
bank's healthy asset quality, strong underlying profitability,
albeit pressured
since 2012, adequate funding and capital position, and
independent management.
BSC's liquidity benefits from a sizeable, historically stable,
and
well-diversified retail deposit base. In addition, BSC has
significantly reduced
refinancing risk and exposure to more price-sensitive
institutional deposits by
growing core deposits and building a liquidity cushion while
maintaining access
to capital markets without any apparent rise in funding costs.
BSC's stand-alone
capital is adequate for its rating category and its liquidity
position is
strong, while its exposure to the Santander group is negligible
and constrained
by stringent local regulations.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating of Banco Santander Chile CHF 100 - 150 million Senior
Fixed Rate
Notes due 2019 would be downgraded should the bank's IDR be
downgraded. BSC's
long-term IDR and national long-term rating have a Negative
Outlook mirroring
that on Santander's ratings. A downgrade in Santander's ratings
will likely lead
to a downgrade of BSC's VR and IDR. This reflects the inherent
linkage of a
subsidiary and its parent, as BSC's IDR is currently three
notches above the
rating of its parent, which is the maximum Fitch considers
prudent according to
its rating criteria. In spite of its intrinsic strength, BSC's
VR could
potentially be dragged down by a further deterioration of
Santander,
particularly in its access to or cost of funding, although this
has not been the
case so far.
Downward pressure on BSC's VR could also arise from a sustained
pressure on
profitability stemming from further rise in loan loss provisions
(LLPs) or from
markedly lower liquidity or capitalization. In Fitch's view,
there is limited
upside potential in the near future for BSC's VR.
Fitch currently rates BSC as follows:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDRs 'A+'; Outlook
Negative;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDRs 'F1';
--Viability rating 'a+';
--Support rating '1';
--Support rating floor 'A-';
--Long-term national rating 'AAA(cl)'; Outlook Negative;
--Short-term national rating 'N1+(cl)';
--Senior unsecured bonds 'A+' and national long-term rating
'AAA(cl)';
--USD5 billion U.S. commercial paper programme 'F1';
--Subordinated bonds national long-term rating 'AA(cl)';
--National equity rating 'Primera Clase nivel 1'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+54-11-5235-8137
Fitch Argentina Calificadora de Riesgo S.A.
Sarmiento 663 - piso 7 - C1041AAM
Buenos Aires, Argentina
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Santibanez
Senior Director
+56-2-499-33-07
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Fitch Affirms Santander's Latin American Subsidiaries' (May
28, 2013);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'(Aug. 10, 2012).
