(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign Bantrab Senior Trust's (BST) upcoming seven-year USD loan participation notes (the notes) a long-term foreign currency rating of 'BB-'. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating of the notes is in line with the Guatemalan Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) long-term IDRs of 'BB-', reflecting that the notes will be senior unsecured obligations which will rank equally to Bantrab's unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. The notes will be issued for an amount to be determined (up to USD200 million) and will be secured by BST's sole assets, a 100% participation in and to a senior unsecured loan (the loan) from Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (Deutsche Bank) to Bantrab. As part of the transaction, Deutsche Bank will transfer its rights on the loan to BST which will in turn pledge the loan right to the indenture trustee (Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas). The notes will mirror all the conditions of the loan. Principal under the notes will mature in seven years, and interest payments will be made semi-annually while capital will be paid at maturity of the loan. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be set at the time of the issuance. Bantrab will use the net proceeds of the loan to repay some outstanding short-term borrowings and for funding the expansion of its loan portfolio. Bantrab's IDRs reflect its improved asset quality, ample net interest margin and moderate but sustained profitability ratios. The bank's ratings also reflect significant concentrations in term deposits, weak efficiency levels, moderate capital ratios and limited income diversification. RATINGS SENSITIVITIES Changes in the notes' rating are contingent on rating actions for Bantrab. BANTRAB'S PROFILE Bantrab was established in Guatemala in 1965 with an initial equity investment of Qtlz. 500,000 from the Central Government of Guatemala. The bank is mainly retail oriented and focuses its services on consumption loans to low-middle income employees. With USD1.4 billion in assets, Bantrab is the fifth largest bank in Guatemala (5.4% of the system's assets as of September 2013). The bank has traditionally provided its services through an ample network of branches, covering most parts of the country, supported by a work force of 3,300 employees. Fitch currently rates Bantrab as follows: --Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'B'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'BB-'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term local currency IDR 'B'; --Viability rating 'bb-'; --Support '5'; --Support Rating Floor 'NF'. Contact: Primary Analyst Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1-212-908-0739 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Secondary Analyst Dario Sanchez Associate Director +503 2516 6608 Tertiary Analyst Edgar Cartagena Director +503 2516 6613 Committee Chairperson Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516 6610 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'Banco de los Trabajadores' (July 25, 2013); --'Central American Banks Profitability under Pressure Despite Strong Balance Sheets' (Sept. 24, 2013).