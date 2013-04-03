(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate BBVA
Banco
Continental's (BC) upcoming five-year U.S. dollar senior
unsecured fixed-rate
notes 'BBB+(exp)'.
The notes - for an amount to be determined - will mature in
2018, and interest
payments will be made semi-annually. The notes will carry a
fixed interest rate
to be set at the time of the issuance.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BC has a long-term local and foreign currency Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) of
'BBB+'; both of them driven by BC's Viability Rating (VR)
currently at 'bbb+'.
BC's ratings reflect its strong franchise, solid performance,
good
profitability, high efficiency, good asset quality, ample
reserves, wide and
low-cost deposit base, and improved capital. The IDRs carry a
Negative Outlook
in line with that of BC's parent (BBVA, rated 'BBB+' by Fitch),
acknowledging
the potential contagion risk from the ongoing crisis that BBVA
faces in Spain.
The notes will be rated 'BBB+', at the same level as the bank's
IDRs.
The notes will rank pari-passu with all of BC's existing and
future senior
unsecured debt and are senior to BC's existing and future
subordinated and
junior subordinated debt. The notes will be effectively
subordinated to all of
BC's secured indebtedness with respect to the value of its
assets securing that
indebtedness, certain direct, unsecured general obligations that
in case of
insolvency are granted preferential treatment pursuant to
Peruvian law, and all
of the existing and future liabilities of BC's subsidiaries,
including trade
payables.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The ratings are sensitive to any changes in BC's VR and IDRs.
BC's ratings would
benefit from sustained balance sheet strength and consistent
performance, as
well as a stable economic background.
BC's and the notes' ratings would be pressured downwards if the
uncertainty
surrounding its parent company deepens and affects its access to
funding and
liquidity or, if BC's operating environment deteriorates
significantly,
affecting the bank's performance and eroding the bank's reserve
and capital
cushions.
BC will use the proceeds for general business purposes. The
bank's leverage will
slightly increase in the short run but Fitch expects that
gradual debt
replacement, continued growth and positive returns, will allow
the bank to
sustain adequate Fitch core capital levels.
Fitch rates BC as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR: 'BBB+', Negative Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR: 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR: 'BBB+', Negative Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR: 'F2';
--Viability Rating: 'bbb+';
--Support rating: '2';
--Support floor: 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt: 'BBB+'.
In addition, the following entities issued securities whose
underlying credit
risk is that of BBVA Banco Continental; Fitch's ratings of those
securities are
as follows:
--Continental Trustees (Cayman) Ltd 'BB+';
--Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) Ltd 'BBB+';
--Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) II Ltd 'BBB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1-212-908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Santiago Gallo
Director
+5411 5235 8137
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Dec. 5, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
