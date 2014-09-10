(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate
BBVA Banco
Continental's (BC) upcoming U.S. dollar subordinated notes
'BBB+(exp)'.
The aggregate principal amount will be up to USD300 million. The
notes will
mature 2029 and interest payments will be semi-annual until
maturity. The notes
will carry a fixed interest rate to be determined. The final
rating is
contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to
information already
received.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
As per Fitch's criteria, the notes will be rated one notch below
BC's VR,
reflecting one notch for loss-severity, but no notches for
incremental
non-performance risk relative to the bank's VR.
In Fitch's opinion, losses for the bondholders would only arise
when and if the
bank reaches the point of non-viability, which is why these
securities receive
no equity credit under the agency's criteria.
BC's viability rating (VR) and Issuer-Default Ratings (IDRs),
reflect its robust
franchise, solid financial performance and strong loan quality
indicators. The
ratings also consider the bank's solid capital base, as well as
its broad,
low-cost funding.
The notes will rank junior to all of BC's existing and future
senior
obligations. Senior obligations include all claims of BC's
unsubordinated
creditors and other claims and obligations that rank senior in
right of payment
under mandatory provisions of Peruvian law. The notes will rank
pari-passu with
all of BC's existing and future subordinated debt and will be
senior to BC's
existing and future junior subordinated debt.
BC will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
Considering the bank's
solid capital levels and sound profitability, the impact on the
bank's leverage
is not deemed significant by Fitch.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The subordinated notes' rating is sensitive to any changes in
BC's VR.
Fitch has assigned the following expected rating:
BBVA Banco Continental
--Subordinated debt 'BBB+'
Fitch currently rates BC as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'A-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F1';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'A-'; Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F1';
--Viability Rating 'a-';
--Support rating '2';
--Senior unsecured debt 'A-';
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Diego Alcazar
Director
+1 212 908-0396
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Alejandro Tapia
Director
+52 81 8399 9156
Committee Chairperson
Rene Medrano
Senior Director
+503 2516 6610
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014).
