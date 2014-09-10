(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, September 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate BBVA Banco Continental's (BC) upcoming U.S. dollar subordinated notes 'BBB+(exp)'. The aggregate principal amount will be up to USD300 million. The notes will mature 2029 and interest payments will be semi-annual until maturity. The notes will carry a fixed interest rate to be determined. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS As per Fitch's criteria, the notes will be rated one notch below BC's VR, reflecting one notch for loss-severity, but no notches for incremental non-performance risk relative to the bank's VR. In Fitch's opinion, losses for the bondholders would only arise when and if the bank reaches the point of non-viability, which is why these securities receive no equity credit under the agency's criteria. BC's viability rating (VR) and Issuer-Default Ratings (IDRs), reflect its robust franchise, solid financial performance and strong loan quality indicators. The ratings also consider the bank's solid capital base, as well as its broad, low-cost funding. The notes will rank junior to all of BC's existing and future senior obligations. Senior obligations include all claims of BC's unsubordinated creditors and other claims and obligations that rank senior in right of payment under mandatory provisions of Peruvian law. The notes will rank pari-passu with all of BC's existing and future subordinated debt and will be senior to BC's existing and future junior subordinated debt. BC will use the proceeds for general corporate purposes. Considering the bank's solid capital levels and sound profitability, the impact on the bank's leverage is not deemed significant by Fitch. RATING SENSITIVITIES The subordinated notes' rating is sensitive to any changes in BC's VR. Fitch has assigned the following expected rating: BBVA Banco Continental --Subordinated debt 'BBB+' Fitch currently rates BC as follows: --Long-term foreign currency IDR 'A-'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F1'; --Long-term local currency IDR 'A-'; Stable Outlook; --Short-term local currency IDR 'F1'; --Viability Rating 'a-'; --Support rating '2'; --Senior unsecured debt 'A-'; Contact: Primary Analyst Diego Alcazar Director +1 212 908-0396 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Alejandro Tapia Director +52 81 8399 9156 Committee Chairperson Rene Medrano Senior Director +503 2516 6610 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities' (Jan. 31, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.