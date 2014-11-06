(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign BBVA Bancomer's Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Subordinated Capital Notes a 'BBB-' rating. The issue rating is three notches below BBVA Bancomer's Viability Rating (VR) of 'a-'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The overall notching of -3 applied to these hybrids arises from loss severity or the recovery prospects in a liquidation scenario (-1), plus the adjustment for non-performance risk (-2). In Fitch's view, the non-performance risk of the proposed notes is relatively high, common to most legacy hybrids in Mexico, since these securities are subject to what Fitch considers are high triggers for coupon deferrals. As per the Mexican banking regulations, capital requirements for banks are set at a minimum of 10.5%. However, a mandatory coupon deferral would occur is considered by the regulator as a 'Class III' bank, which currently implies a regulatory capital ratio below 8%. Since the triggers for the coupons deferrals are relatively high, Fitch applies a notching of -2 for the non-performance risk of these securities. In turn, Fitch considers that the appropriate notching for the loss severity of these securities is -1, which is consistent with the below-average expected recoveries in a liquidation scenario. While the proposed notes are the first ones in BBVA Bancomer's capital structure that contain a loss-absorption feature, Fitch considers that such write-down feature does not materially alter the recovery prospects of these notes relative to legacy comparable securities, given that the write-down feature is set at a trigger that Fitch considers close to the point of non-viability (4.5% of CET1 capital ratio). Fitch also acknowledges that the likelihood of principal write-down is partially mitigated by the various remedial actions that local regulations establish while the bank remains a going-concern, such as the non-cumulative deferral or coupon cancelations imposed on BBVA Bancomer's legacy T1 hybrids, which would be trigger well in advance of breaching the write-down trigger of the proposed Basel III T2 notes. The proposed notes will not receive any equity credit under Fitch's assessment of capital adequacy, since these are dated securities containing a loss-absorption feature with a trigger that Fitch considers is low and close to the point of non-viability. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch expects that, under most circumstances, the proposed T2 notes will remain rated 3 notches below the anchor rating, in this case, BBVA Bancomer's VR of 'a-'. Therefore, the issue rating will typically mirror any potential change on the bank's VR. Contact: Primary Analyst Monica Ibarra Director +52 818 399 9150 Fitch Mexico S.A. de C.V. Prol. Alfonso Reyes 2612 64920 Monterrey, Mexico Secondary Analyst Alejandro Garcia, CFA Senior Director +52 818 399 9146 Committee Chairperson Franklin Santarelli Managing Director +1 212 908 0739 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014); --Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities Criteria here Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.