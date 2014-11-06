(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY, November 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign
BBVA Bancomer's
Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Subordinated Capital Notes a 'BBB-'
rating. The issue
rating is three notches below BBVA Bancomer's Viability Rating
(VR) of 'a-'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The overall notching of -3 applied to these hybrids arises from
loss severity or
the recovery prospects in a liquidation scenario (-1), plus the
adjustment for
non-performance risk (-2).
In Fitch's view, the non-performance risk of the proposed notes
is relatively
high, common to most legacy hybrids in Mexico, since these
securities are
subject to what Fitch considers are high triggers for coupon
deferrals. As per
the Mexican banking regulations, capital requirements for banks
are set at a
minimum of 10.5%. However, a mandatory coupon deferral would
occur is considered
by the regulator as a 'Class III' bank, which currently implies
a regulatory
capital ratio below 8%. Since the triggers for the coupons
deferrals are
relatively high, Fitch applies a notching of -2 for the
non-performance risk of
these securities.
In turn, Fitch considers that the appropriate notching for the
loss severity of
these securities is -1, which is consistent with the
below-average expected
recoveries in a liquidation scenario. While the proposed notes
are the first
ones in BBVA Bancomer's capital structure that contain a
loss-absorption
feature, Fitch considers that such write-down feature does not
materially alter
the recovery prospects of these notes relative to legacy
comparable securities,
given that the write-down feature is set at a trigger that Fitch
considers close
to the point of non-viability (4.5% of CET1 capital ratio).
Fitch also acknowledges that the likelihood of principal
write-down is partially
mitigated by the various remedial actions that local regulations
establish while
the bank remains a going-concern, such as the non-cumulative
deferral or coupon
cancelations imposed on BBVA Bancomer's legacy T1 hybrids, which
would be
trigger well in advance of breaching the write-down trigger of
the proposed
Basel III T2 notes.
The proposed notes will not receive any equity credit under
Fitch's assessment
of capital adequacy, since these are dated securities containing
a
loss-absorption feature with a trigger that Fitch considers is
low and close to
the point of non-viability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch expects that, under most circumstances, the proposed T2
notes will remain
rated 3 notches below the anchor rating, in this case, BBVA
Bancomer's VR of
'a-'. Therefore, the issue rating will typically mirror any
potential change on
the bank's VR.
