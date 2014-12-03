(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, December 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to rate subordinated debt issued by Citizens Bank, NA 'BBB(EXP)'. The notes are being offered under the issuer's recently announced $3 billion Global Bank Note Program. As part of the program, the bank is offering two senior note issuances that total $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount and include $750 million 1.60% senior unsecured notes due 2017 and $750 million 2.45% senior unsecured notes due 2019. Fitch has previously rated CBNA's senior notes and assigned a 'BBB+' rating to the recent issuance. KEY RATING DRIVERS CBNA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group (CFG) and its ratings are equalized with CFG's reflecting Fitch's view that the bank subsidiary is a core operating entity. The expected ratings on subordinated notes issued through the Global Bank Note Program will be notched once from the bank's viability rating (VR) of 'bbb+' reflecting potential loss severity. The senior notes are equalized with CBNA's long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) in accordance with Fitch's criteria. RATING SENSITIVITIES Given that the subordinated notes are notched from CBNA's VR, any changes to the bank's VR will impact the expected rating of the subordinated notes. The senior notes are sensitive to changes to CBNA's IDR. Alternatively, the senior notes could be notched down if there were deep effective subordination or high balance-sheet encumbrance. CBNA's VR was last affirmed as part of CFG's ratings review on Aug. 21, 2014. Please see 'Fitch Affirms Citizens Financial Group's IDR at 'BBB+'; Outlook Remains Stable' for more details. Fitch expects to assign the following rating: Citizens Bank, NA: --Subordinated Debt 'BBB(EXP)' Fitch currently rates Citizens, NA as follows: --Long-term IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable; --Short-term IDR 'F2'; --Viability rating 'bbb+'; --Support rating '2'; --Long-term deposits 'A-'; --Senior Unsecured 'BBB+'; --Short-term deposits 'F2'. Contact: Primary Analyst Ryan Doyle Director +1-212-908-9162 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 Committee Chairperson Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com.' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31, 2014). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.