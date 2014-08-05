(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, August 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign the
following
ratings to Financiera de Desarrollo Territorial S.A.'s
(FINDETER) upcoming
issuance:
--USD denominated five- to 10-year senior unsecured,
unsubordinated notes
maturing 2024 'BBB(Exp)';
--COP denominated five- to 10-year senior unsecured,
unsubordinated notes
maturing 2024 'BBB+(Exp,emr)'.
A list of FINDETER's current ratings follows at the end of this
press release.
The notes, for an amount of USD500 million or its equivalent in
Colombian Pesos
(COP), will pay a fixed interest to be set at the time of
issuance. The maturity
will also be set at the time of issuance and interest payments
will be made
semi-annually - if the notes are denominated in USD - or
annually - if
denominated in COP, until maturity. The subscript - emr - was
added to the
rating of the local currency issuance to reflect the embedded
market risk of the
exchange rate fluctuation between the COP and the USD given that
the issuance
will be denominated in COP while the settlement will be in USD.
The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final
documents conforming to
information already received.
The notes will rank pari passu with the existing and future
senior unsecured
obligations of FINDETER, other than senior unsecured obligations
preferred by
statute or labor, tax and other obligations that are privileged
by law and
External Indebtedness guaranteed by the Republic of Colombia.
The notes will be
senior to FINDETER's existing and future subordinated debt to
its capital stock
and to any other instruments that may qualify as Tier I capital
according to
Colombian regulation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's current long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) for
Findeter is 'BBB' and its local currency IDR is 'BBB+', both
with a Stable
Outlook. The IDRs are in line with the Colombian sovereign's
ratings, as Fitch
views FINDETER as an integral part of the government given its
role in providing
financing for infrastructure, investment projects and economic
development.
FINDETER's strategic importance in Colombia's national
development plan
underpins Fitch's opinion of the government's willingness of
support, while the
sovereign's investment grade ratings underpin its capacity,
resulting in a
Support Rating of '2' and Support Floor of 'BBB'.
Fitch will rate the notes at the same level as Findeter's IDRs,
as the notes are
senior unsecured, unsubordinated obligations.
FINDETER will use the proceeds of the issuance of the notes for
general
corporate purposes. Fitch expects FINDETER's leverage to
increase slightly in
the short run and that continued growth and positive returns,
will allow the
entity to sustain adequate Fitch core capital levels.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The notes are sensitive to any changes in FINDETER's IDRs.
FINDETER'S IDRs are
sensitive to a change in the government's willingness or
capacity to provide
support, should it be needed.
PROFILE
FINDETER is a nationwide special official institution related to
the Ministry of
Finance and Public Credit that focuses on economic development.
The
institution's main shareholder is the government of Colombia
along with other
public regional shareholders.
Fitch currently rates Findeter as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term local currency IDR 'F2';
--Support Rating '2';
--Support floor 'BBB';
--National Long Term Rating 'AAA(col)';
--National Short Term Rating 'F1+(col)'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
