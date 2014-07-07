(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
rating of 'BBB-' to
FS Investment Corp's (FSIC) unsecured institutional debt
issuance. Fitch does
not expect there to be a material impact on the company's
leverage as a result
of the issuance, as proceeds will be used to repay borrowings on
secured credit
facilities.
Fitch views the firm's ability to access the institutional bond
market and add
an unsecured component to its funding structure favorably.
Access to this market
will provide FSIC with more funding flexibility going forward,
in Fitch's
opinion.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The equalization of the unsecured ratings with the secured debt
rating reflects
FSIC's relatively low leverage, its focus on senior debt
investments, and
Fitch's expectation that proceeds from the issuance will be used
to repay a
portion of secured debt outstanding.
FSIC's Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations for
continued operating
consistency, improved earnings yields, given the continued shift
into
less-liquid direct originations, and the maintenance of good
asset quality,
modest leverage, and strong dividend coverage.
That said, Fitch sees a number of emerging industry challenges
that could
pressure business development company (BDC) ratings more
broadly, or at least
increase rating differentiation amongst BDCs over a longer-term
horizon. These
challenges include a potential increase in regulatory leverage
limits and
increased competition, which are yielding tighter market spreads
and looser
underwriting terms, including higher underlying portfolio
company leverage and
weaker covenant packages. Should competition continue to
intensify, market
yields could decline further, which would reduce earnings
generation and
pressure dividend coverage for the space.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive rating momentum for FSIC could develop over time with
increased funding
flexibility, including an extension of the debt maturity
profile, continued
access to the public unsecured debt markets, and the ability to
opportunistically issue public equity for growth capital. Other
positive rating
factors would include a continuation of solid asset quality
performance,
particularly given the competitive market environment.
Conversely, negative rating actions could be driven by an
extended increase in
leverage above the targeted range of approximately 0.70x-0.75x,
resulting from
increased borrowings or material realized or unrealized
depreciation, and/or a
meaningful increase in the proportion of equity holdings without
a commensurate
decline in leverage. A spike in non-accrual levels, an inability
to refinance
near-term debt maturities, or weaker cash income dividend
coverage would also be
viewed unfavorably from a ratings perspective.
FSIC is an externally managed business development company,
organized in
December 2007 and commencing investment operations in January
2009. As of March
31, 2014, the company had investments in 148 portfolio companies
amounting to
approximately $4.1 billion.
Fitch assigns the following expected rating:
FS Investment Corp
--Unsecured debt at 'BBB-(EXP)'.
Existing ratings on FSIC are as follows:
FS Investment Corp
-- Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; and
-- Secured debt 'BBB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
-- 'Global Financial Institutions Criteria' (January 2014);
--'Investment Manager and Alternative Funds Criteria' (December
2013).
