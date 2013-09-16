Sept 16 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to rate GE Equipment
Midticket LLC, Series 2013-1 as detailed below:
--$120,900,000 class A-1 notes 'F1+sf';
--$132,000,000 class A-2 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$132,000,000 class A-3 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$54,800,000 class A-4 notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$7,150,000 class B notes 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable.
Key Rating Drivers:
Shifting Collateral Characteristics: The 2013-1 collateral composition has
changed compared to 2012-1. While the concentration of better performing Core
receivables has increased, offsetting the increase of Core collateral is an
increase in the worst performing Vendor Financial Services (VFS) receivables and
the exclusion of strong performing NACCO receivables. Despite the shift in
collateral, Fitch expects the 2013-1 to perform comparable to 2012-1.
Sufficient Credit Enhancement: The initial hard credit enhancement (CE) for
2013-1 is up relative to 2012-1 and the proposed levels are sufficient to
support the default of the Top 20 and 17 obligors, consistent with the expected
ratings of 'AAAsf' and 'AAsf'. Additionally, while not the primary driver the
structure is able to support loss multiples consistent with 'AAAsf' and 'AAsf'
ratings.
Quality Origination, Underwriting, and Servicing Platform: GECC has demonstrated
capable abilities as originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by
historical delinquency and loss performance of securitized trusts and the
managed portfolio.
Integrity of Legal Structure: The legal structure of the transaction should
provide that a bankruptcy of the trust would not impair the timeliness of
payments on the securities.
Rating Sensitivity:
Unanticipated increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on
defaulted receivables could produce CNL levels higher than the base case and
would likely result in declines of CE and remaining loss coverage levels
available to the notes. Decreased credit enhancement may make certain note
ratings susceptible to potential negative rating actions, depending on the
extent of the decline in coverage.
The similar negative impact on loss coverage can also be expected from a lower
than expected residual realization rate on the leases. Hence, Fitch conducts
sensitivity analysis by eliminating any residual realization benefits and
stressing a transaction's initial base case CNL assumption by 1.5x, as well as
examining the rating implications on all classes of issued notes. The
elimination of residual realization benefits and the 1.5x increase of the base
case CNL represent moderate and severe stresses, respectively, and are intended
to provide an indication of the rating sensitivity of notes to unexpected
deterioration of a trust's performance.