April 1 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to GM Financial Automobile Leasing
Trust 2014-1:
--$100,000,000 class A-1 asset-backed notes 'F1+sf';
--$235,000,000 class A-2 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$227,590,000 class A-3 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$65,000,000 class A-4 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$31,000,000 class B asset-backed notes 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable;
--$23,240,000 class C asset-backed notes 'Asf'; Outlook Stable;
--$23,240,000 class D asset-backed notes 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Adequate Collateral Quality: The pool consists of both prime and non-prime
quality leases with a WA non-zero FICO score of 728, 8 months of seasoning, a
large concentration of cars and a diversified residual value (RV) maturity
schedule. The undiscounted base RV of 69.78% of the securitization value (SV) is
in line with recent issuances on comparable platforms.
New Leasing Platform: GMF began originating prime auto leases in October 2010,
therefore empirical data reflects less than three years of performance. Fitch
supplemented the GMF data with proxy data from comparable origination platforms
to derive a credit loss expectation. While RV performance data for GM vehicles
was utilized, an additional residual loss haircut was employed to account for
potential variability in auction proceeds owing to the servicer.
Sufficient CE Structure: Initial hard credit enhancement (CE) totals 19.50%,
15.50%, 12.50% and 9.50% for the Class A, B, C and D Notes respectively. Based
on a 1.50% credit loss expectation stressed for each rating category and
stressed RV loss expectations ranging from 33.25% to 18.5% for 'AAAsf' to
'BBBsf', available credit enhancement is sufficient to support each expected
rating.
Evolving Wholesale Market: The U.S. wholesale vehicle market has remained strong
in recent years. However, increasing off-lease vehicle supply and pressure from
increased production levels could lead to decreased residual realizations during
the life of the transaction.
Stable Corporate Health: Fitch rates GM Financial Company, Inc., the Parent
Company, 'BB+' with a Positive Rating Outlook. Fitch believes GMF to be a
capable originator, underwriter, and servicer, as evidenced by historical
performance of its managed portfolio.
Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide
that a bankruptcy of GMF would not impair the timeliness of payments on the
securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Unanticipated decreases in the value of returned vehicles and/or increases in
the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could
produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential
rating actions on the notes. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings
assigned to GM Financial Automobile Leasing Trust 2014-1 to increased credit and
residual losses over the life of the transaction. Fitch's analysis found that
the transaction displays relatively little sensitivity to increased defaults and
credit losses, showing downgrades between one and less than one rating category
even under Fitch's severe (2.5 times base case loss). The transaction shows more
sensitivity to residual loss volatility, though even under Fitch's severe
scenario, the class A and B notes would be expected to retain an investment
grade rating.
Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the presale
report dated April 1, 2014. Fitch's analysis of the Representations and
Warranties (R&W) of this transaction can be found in GM Financial Automobile
Leasing Trust 2014-1- Appendix'. These R&W are compared to those of typical R&W
for the asset class as detailed in the special report 'Representations,
Warranties, and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance
Transactions' dated April 17, 2012.
