(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, July 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
'BBB-' rating to ING
U.S., Inc. (ING U.S.) $400 million planned issuance of 5.7%
senior notes due
2043. The transaction is expected to close on July 26, 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating reflects standard notching under Fitch's rating
methodology. The net
proceeds of this offering will be used for general corporate
purposes, including
the retirement of debt. Pro forma financial leverage is expected
to remain near
25%.
On July 8, 2013, Fitch affirmed all of its ratings for ING U.S.
and its
subsidiaries with a Stable Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating triggers that could result in a downgrade
include:
--A decline in reported RBC below 385%;
--Financial leverage exceeding 30%;
--Significant adverse operating results;
--Further material reserve charges required in its
insurance/variable annuity
books or a significant weakening of distribution channel or
scale advantages.
The key rating triggers that could result in an upgrade include:
--Increased operating profitability and generation of consistent
statutory
capital;
--Sustained maintenance of GAAP interest coverage over 10x and
statutory
interest coverage over 4x;
--A reported RBC above 450%, and financial leverage below 25%;
--Private sale of closed block book at good value with boost to
capitalization
and reduction in volatility and risk.
Fitch expects to assign:
ING U.S., Inc.
--5.7% senior notes due July 15, 2043 'BBB-'.
Fitch currently rates the ING U.S. entities as follows:
ING U.S., Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB';
--5.5% senior notes due July 15, 2022 'BBB-';
--2.9% senior notes due Feb. 15, 2018 'BBB-';
--5.65% fixed-to-floating junior subordinated notes due May 15,
2053 'BB'.
ING Life Insurance and Annuity Company
ING USA Annuity and Life Insurance Company
ReliaStar Life Insurance Co.
ReliaStar Life Insurance Company of New York
Security Life of Denver Insurance Company
--Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) 'A-'.
Equitable of Iowa Companies, Inc.
--Long-term IDR 'BBB'.
Equitable of Iowa Companies Capital Trust II
--8.424% Trust Preferred Stock 'BB'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst, ING U.S.
Tana M. Higman
Director
+1-312-368-3122
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Primary Analyst (ING Verzekeringen and its subsidiaries) and
Secondary Analyst
(ING Group):
Marc-Philippe Juilliard
Senior Director
+33 (0)1 4429 91 37
Fitch France, 60, rue de Monceau 75008 Paris
Committee Chairperson
James Auden
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3146
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Insurance Rating Methodology' (Jan. 11, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
