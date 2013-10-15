(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BBB-' to Leucadia National Corp.'s (Leucadia) $750 million senior unsecured notes issuance under its shelf registration. The notes will be due in October 2023. KEY RATING DRIVERS The proposed debt issuance does not affect Leucadia's existing Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB-' and Stable Rating Outlook. The primary purpose of the issuance is to refinance the recent August 2013 senior note maturity of $402 million and to prefund a portion of the $557 million of debt maturities over the next two years. While Leucadia's financial leverage will increase temporarily, Fitch expects it to trend back down to current levels as the company repays maturing debt and builds equity through retained earnings. In particular, Fitch notes that a $750 million issuance would initially increase Leucadia's parent-only debt-to-stressed equity (excluding the two largest investments and the deferred tax asset) to 0.58x on a pro forma basis, from 0.45x as of June 30, 2013. This would be modestly higher than the 0.50x operating parameter set out by Leucadia upon its merger with Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies). Fitch does not expect the temporary increase to have a negative impact on Leucadia's ratings because the ratio should decline below 0.50x within the next 18 - 24 months as Leucadia repays its existing debt and accumulates retained earnings. Furthermore, the company is expected to remain in compliance with all of its other operating parameters. Leucadia's holding company liquidity is at an all-time high after it has recently sold some of its largest investments, including Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. and Inmet Mining Corp. As of June 30, 2013, the company had $2.6 billion in cash and available-for-sale investments, approximately 78% of which was comprised of cash and US government and agency securities. Fitch believes the company will deploy its free capital over time, but also expects it to maintain a sizeable liquidity cushion given the upcoming debt maturities. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings of Leucadia and Jefferies are equalized, as Jefferies is considered a core subsidiary of Leucadia under Fitch's criteria 'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies'. This is based on Jefferies' significance relative to Leucadia's equity and the likely role it will play in the combined company's future strategic direction. Positive rating drivers over the longer-term would include Leucadia's demonstrated commitment to a conservative liquidity profile, limited investment concentrations and reduced leverage at the parent company. For Jefferies, continued improvement in profitability and compensation cost containment would contribute to positive rating momentum over time. The integration between Jefferies and Leucadia will play an important role in the longer-term value and risk profile of the combined franchise, in Fitch's view. Jefferies' and Leucadia's ratings could be negatively impacted by a material increase in leverage or a less conservative liquidity and/or funding profile at either entity. Jefferies' leverage remains at historically low levels and Fitch expects that over time, if markets remain stable, it may increase modestly. Ratings would also be negatively impacted if Fitch perceives the risks taken in Leucadia's investment portfolio as increasing materially from current levels. Fitch will continue to assess the ability of Jefferies' management team to run both companies effectively. Furthermore, the unanticipated departure of key executives at either Jefferies or Leucadia could result in negative actions. Leucudia operates its business similarly to a closed-end alternative fund and serves as the holding company for Jefferies. As of June 30, 2013, it had roughly $46.2 billion in consolidated assets and $10.0 billion in book equity. In addition to Jefferies, Leucadia's portfolio includes significant equity stakes in other private and public companies as well as Treasuries and other fixed income securities. Fitch expects to assign the following rating: --Proposed $750 million senior unsecured notes due October 2023 'BBB-'. Fitch currently rates Leucadia as follows: Leucadia National Corp. --Long-term IDR 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable; --Senior unsecured debt 'BBB-'; --Senior Subordinated debt 'BB+'; --Convertible Senior Subordinated Notes 'BB'. Contact: Primary Analyst Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Director +1-212-908-0769 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Tara Kriss Senior Director +1-212-908-0369 Committee Chairperson Nathan Flanders Managing Director +1-212-908-0827 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. 