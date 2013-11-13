(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to rate Linea Group Holding Spa (LGH) at Long term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BBB-(EXP)' with Stable Outlook and senior unsecured rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'.

The ratings relate to the pending refinancing of LGH's bank loans maturing in 2013 and 2014 from the proceeds of a proposed senior unsecured notes issue (EUR275m). LGH has also recently signed a EUR95m seven-year EIB loan, which it will use to fund a significant portion of its capex plan.

Final instrument ratings will be contingent upon receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received. Failure to conduct the refinancing according to plan would result in the withdrawal of the ratings.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Predictable and Diversified Business Profile LGH benefits from a diversified and predictable earnings profile, thanks to a significant contribution from regulated businesses such as the gas and electricity distribution networks (representing an expected 19% and 7% of EBITDA, respectively, over the next five years) and quasi-regulated businesses such as subsidised electricity generation assets and contracted waste management operations (representing 11% and 38% of EBITDA). LGH's service portfolio includes also district heating, electricity and gas supply.

Concession Renewal Risk

We believe LGH's credit profile is exposed to the risks associated with the upcoming renewal of gas network concessions, mostly expiring over the next 24-36 months. We understand that LGH is expecting to maintain concessions in its key areas of operation. We also believe that the indemnity payment that 'exiting operators' are expected to receive according to regulatory provisions in case of concession loss mitigates the renewal risk for LGH. The indemnity payment is equivalent to the book value of the regulated asset base at the time of the expiry of the concession period (concession residual value). However, some uncertainties remain with regards to the actual determination of the residual value. Although we view the provision as a 'barrier to entry', this largely applies to small operators.

Tougher Gas Price Review (RP4)

The price review for gas distribution tariffs coincides with the beginning of the new concession regime. Although the two areas of regulation are separate, we believe that the regulator might take the opportunity to introduce changes that could be detrimental to network revenues if compared with those of the previous regulatory period (RP3) as part of the sector restructuring process. The consultation is still on-going, with the final determination likely to be published before YE13.

Exposure to Unregulated Waste Management Sector

About 38% of LGH's 2012 EBITDA was derived from its waste management business, which is largely diversified in terms of customer base and service provided.

About 30% of LGH's revenues stem from long-term urban waste management contracts with local municipalities that include waste collection and disposal. The sector is not regulated, and tariffs and profitability levels are variable, depending on the contract. However, we note that the potential related volatility in waste management revenues is mitigated by the fact that LGH's contracts are currently long term and no major contract expiry is anticipated within the rating horizon.

LGH also operates in the unregulated landfill and waste treatment businesses, which it expects to grow moderately within the rating horizon. We note that these businesses are potentially more volatile than the urban waste management business, particularly in the current economic environment. LGH's waste division also includes its waste to energy plants supported by generous regulated remuneration, although this is gradually being replaced by less generous incentives in the future.

LGH's waste business risks are mitigated by its vertical integration, which incorporates collection (urban waste), disposal and treatment and recovery of energy (waste to energy facilities; WTE). WTE plants provide a natural hedge to the waste collection, disposal and treatment services and benefits from highly subsidised tariff for the electricity generated. We do not see the overall exposure to subsides (political risk) as a dominant concern.

Exposure to Price and Volume Risks

The exposure to prices and volume risks of the electricity retail business is mitigated in the current market environment by LGH's short position in generation compared with electricity volumes sold to its customer base.

Furthermore, LGH's customer base is largely captive, as it is also served by the electricity and gas distribution networks. As a downside, we believe that electricity supply earnings' margins are and will remain in the low single digit range. The profitability of the gas retail business, developed to support the dual fuel marketing strategy (for both residential and industrial customers) is also exposed to price volatility. LGH's gas procurement is secured through a long-term contract with Gazprom (for c. 30% of volumes sold) and annual contracts with domestic operators for the residual volumes (including Eni Spa and Edison Spa).

Small Scale, Strong Local Presence, Defensive Strategy

LGH's size by revenues, asset size (both well below EUR1bn) and number of customers served place the company in the second tier of Italian utilities sector, but compares well with many other local operators. This is particularly relevant in the highly fragmented sector of the waste management business where LGH is within the top 10 national players. However, profitability margins are in line with larger utilities with a similar business mix profile (around 15% EBITDA margin). We view LGH's five-year industrial plan as conservative. With investments reaching EUR270m by 2017, the company aims to consolidate its position in the gas distribution business, expand the district heating capacity and increase the contracted portfolio in waste management.

Local Consolidator and Possible M&A Target

LGH's is a regional player born from the consolidation process of smaller local operators, including acquisitions. LGH's future growth is likely to come from further sector consolidation with associated event risks. We believe that given its relatively small scale of operations, LGH might represent a possible acquisition target for a number of contiguous larger operators or a local consolidator of smaller operators to exploit geographical synergies. In both cases, LGH's position in the gas distribution business and its size will play a critical role after the expected concession renewals because the Italian gas distribution is a highly fragmented sector and regulatory incentives are likely to be given to facilitate the consolidation process.

Standalone Assessment, No Parent Support

LGH's ultimate shareholders include five local municipalities (Cremona, Brescia, Pavia, Lodi, Crema). Equity participations are held by municipalities' companies which gradually contributed their assets into LGH. We view the legal, operational and strategic links with parents as weak according to Fitch's Parent and Subsidiary linkage methodology, hence the rating reflects LGH's standalone profile.

Debt Restructuring

The expected rating is based on the assumption that the EUR275m senior unsecured bond issue will be completed and LGH's capital structure and liquidity profile will improve accordingly.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE

LGH's pre-refinancing liquidity is weak. Of EUR437m total debt of as of end-June 2013, c. 25% (EUR101m) was short-term lines and EUR136m matures between 2014 and 2015. At the same time, LGH had EUR46.1m cash and equivalents, as well as EUR95m available committed liquidity facilities expiring after 2014.

LGH's liquidity position post refinancing will be adequate to support the new debt maturity profile and investment funding needs. We expect LGH to be free cash flow positive from 2016.

LGH's current capital structure results in structural subordination for LGH's creditors. Total debt (senior unsecured and secured) at the holding company level is 45% while debt at the subsidiaries level is 55%. After the transaction, around 70% of the debt will be raised at the holding level, mitigating this issue.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Future developments that could lead to positive rating action include:

- Lengthening/renewal of the gas distribution concessions.

- Funds from operations (FFO) net adjusted leverage and FFO interest coverage ratios below 4.0x and above 5.0x, respectively, on a sustained basis. Future developments that could lead to negative rating action include:

- FFO net adjusted leverage above 5.0x and FFO interest coverage below 4.0x on a sustained basis with negative free cash flow.

- Pressure for increased dividend payments from shareholders over Fitch's base case assumption (50% of consolidated net income).

- Expansion into businesses with heavy investment needs.