April 15 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings expects to assign the following ratings to Mercedes-Benz Auto Lease Trust (MBALT)2013-A:

--$299,130,000 class A-1 asset-backed notes 'F1+sf';

--$498,000,000 class A-2 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$369,000,000 class A-3 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable;

--$96,360,000 class A-4 asset-backed notes 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

Strong Collateral Quality: The 2013-A pool is consistent with that of 2012-A, with a stronger WA FICO score of 780, nine months seasoning, a well-diversified residual value (RV) maturity schedule and lower concentration in longer term leases.

Adequate Credit Enhancement (CE) Structure: Initial CE totals 16.35%, an increase of 10 bps from 2012-A, growing to 19.25% (75 bps higher than in 2012-A) of the initial securitization value.

Initial excess spread is expected to be 4.60%, in line with 2012-A (4.61%). Loss coverage remains adequate to support Fitch's 'AAAsf'-stressed assumptions.

Improved Loss Performance: Credit and residual losses on Mercedes-Benz Financial Services USA LLC (MBFS) portfolio declined significantly through 2012 from the elevated levels of 2008 and 2009. This is a result of strong obligor credit quality and solid used vehicle values, leading to higher recovery rates and residual realization.

Stable Corporate Health: Fitch rates Daimler AG, the parent of MBFS, 'A-/F2' with a Stable Rating Outlook. MBFS has good capabilities as an originator, underwriter and servicer, as evidenced by historical performance of its managed portfolio and prior securitizations.

Unstable Macroeconomic Conditions: While the wholesale vehicle market in the U.S. is currently strong, Fitch remains concerned regarding potential macroeconomic deterioration, which could lead to increased credit and residual loss levels.

Potential increases in gas prices in the near term may harm the residual values of certain vehicles such as less fuel efficient models, namely SUVs.

Legal Structure Integrity: The legal structure of the transaction should provide that a bankruptcy of MBFS would not impair the timeliness of payments on the securities.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Unanticipated decreases in the value of returned vehicles and/or increases in the frequency of defaults and loss severity on defaulted receivables could produce loss levels higher than the base case and could result in potential rating actions on the notes.

Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the ratings assigned to Mercedes-Benz Auto Lease Trust 2013-A to increased credit and residual losses over the life of the transaction.

Fitch's analysis found that the transaction displays relatively little sensitivity to increased defaults and credit losses, showing downgrades of only one rating category even under Fitch's severe (2.5 times base case loss) scenario.

The transaction shows significantly more sensitivity to residual loss volatility, though even under Fitch's severe scenario, the class A notes would be expected to retain an investment grade rating.

Key Rating Drivers and Rating Sensitivities are further described in the accompanying presale report.