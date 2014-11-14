(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
rating of 'BBB'
to Newell Rubbermaid, Inc.'s (Newell) proposed notes offering.
Newell will be
accessing the debt market today for five-year and 10-year notes
with proceeds
used to partially refinance existing debt and for general
corporate purposes
which may include acquisitions.
The new notes are expected to contain a Change of Control
Repurchase Event. Upon
the occurrence of both a Change of Control and ratings below
investment grade by
at least two of the three rating agencies and unless Newell
exercises its right
to redeem the notes, the company will be required to make an
offer to purchase
the notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal
amount plus
accrued and unpaid interest.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Improved Business Profile
Since the last recession, and with the sale of its hardware and
teach platforms
in late 2013, Newell has divested or exited $850 million (15% of
2009 revenues)
in product lines or businesses where commodities such as resin
comprised a
significant percentage of costs and margins were low and or
there was little
brand differentiation. Of the $850 million divested,
approximately $500 million
was in resin intensive product lines which will reduce the
company's exposure to
volatile commodity costs.
Concurrently, the company has undertaken several restructuring
actions to reduce
fixed overhead and increase the variable portion of its cost
structure. Newell's
organizational flexibility has increased with EBITDA margins
continuing to
improve modestly near the 17% range, up sharply from the 12%
seen in the
cyclical trough experienced in 2008. Fitch expects less
pronounced variability
in margins and cash flows during cyclical peaks and troughs
going forward
supporting an improved business profile incorporating cyclical
elements.
Benefits from Economic Cycle
Fitch estimates that the portion of Newell's product lines
facing cyclical
end-users or markets has declined modestly in the past two years
to 60% with the
recent dispositions. Nonetheless, the portfolio should benefit
from relative
economic stability in North America. Revenues generated from
North America,
represent more than 73% of the company's $5.7 billion in
revenues last year.
Fitch expects positive GDP growth in the U.S. in 2014 and 2015
and growth in
construction to benefit Newell's tools and commercial products
segments
(approximately 30% of revenues) going forward. This provides
support for
low-single digit organic growth rates despite the pressure in
the office supply
superstore market, which is one of the end markets for Newell's
writing segment.
Strong FCF Despite Cyclicality
Importantly, despite the fact that Newell has been restructuring
for much of the
past decade that included several economic downturns, it has
generated positive
free cash flow since at least 1996. Newell's FCF (operating cash
flow less
capital expenditure and dividends) ranged from $250 million to
$375 million
annually over the past four years and the LTM period despite
significant cash
restructuring and pension payments. Fitch expects FCF to remain
within this band
from 2014 through 2016.
Strong Credit Protection, Leverage Temporarily High
The company has lowered its costs, simplified its capital
structure and reduced
debt such that credit protection measures have improved markedly
since 2008.
However, through the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2014, Newell's leverage
of 2.3x is
temporarily higher than the 1.9x to 2.2x seen in the recent past
with the recent
acquisition of Ignite Holdings, LLC for $308 million. It is
likely to trend
modestly upward by year end with the bubba brands, inc.
acquisition which closed
in Oct 2014 for $83 million. Much of the funding for the
acquisitions, which are
in the beverage container space, will be with debt. Nonetheless,
as both
acquisitions are accretive, FCF and leverage should improve in
2015 with a full
year of the attendant EBITDA and cash flows.
Ample Liquidity, No Near-Term Maturities
Liquidity is ample. The company has almost $133 million of cash
and more than
$1.1 billion in credit facilities. The $1.1 billion is comprised
of an $800
million revolving credit maturing in 2018 and a $350 million
receivable facility
maturing in 2015. Fitch expects Newell to extend the receivable
facility
maturity. With this debt issuance and refinancing of $250
million due in 2015
and $20.7 million in 2019, the next long term debt maturities
are moderate with
a $350 million 2.05% note due in December 2017 and a $250
million 6.25% note due
in April 2018. Based on Fitch's expectation of low single-digit
organic revenue
growth, small but accretive bolt-on acquisitions, and SG&A to
revenues
maintained in the 25% range, EBITDA should improve moderately
with leverage
remaining around 2x.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
What Could Trigger a Rating Action:
--Continued good business momentum exemplified with low
single-digit organic
growth, stable or increasing margins and FCF in or above recent
ranges;
--Operating with leverage near 2x on a sustained basis.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action or reinstatement of the Stable Outlook include:
--A lengthy recession in the U.S. given that Newell's
profitability and cash
flows have historically bounced back to normal levels within 12
- 18 months
after the end of previous economic downturns;
--Intention of sustaining leverage well above 2x on a sustained
basis. This
could be caused by a change in management's financial strategy
or a sizeable
debt-financed acquisition.
Fitch affirms Newell's ratings as follows:
--Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB';
--Short-term IDR at 'F2';
--Commercial paper at 'F2';
--$800 million revolving credit facility at 'BBB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'.
