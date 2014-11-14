(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a rating of 'BBB' to Newell Rubbermaid, Inc.'s (Newell) proposed notes offering. Newell will be accessing the debt market today for five-year and 10-year notes with proceeds used to partially refinance existing debt and for general corporate purposes which may include acquisitions. The new notes are expected to contain a Change of Control Repurchase Event. Upon the occurrence of both a Change of Control and ratings below investment grade by at least two of the three rating agencies and unless Newell exercises its right to redeem the notes, the company will be required to make an offer to purchase the notes at a price equal to 101% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. KEY RATING DRIVERS Improved Business Profile Since the last recession, and with the sale of its hardware and teach platforms in late 2013, Newell has divested or exited $850 million (15% of 2009 revenues) in product lines or businesses where commodities such as resin comprised a significant percentage of costs and margins were low and or there was little brand differentiation. Of the $850 million divested, approximately $500 million was in resin intensive product lines which will reduce the company's exposure to volatile commodity costs. Concurrently, the company has undertaken several restructuring actions to reduce fixed overhead and increase the variable portion of its cost structure. Newell's organizational flexibility has increased with EBITDA margins continuing to improve modestly near the 17% range, up sharply from the 12% seen in the cyclical trough experienced in 2008. Fitch expects less pronounced variability in margins and cash flows during cyclical peaks and troughs going forward supporting an improved business profile incorporating cyclical elements. Benefits from Economic Cycle Fitch estimates that the portion of Newell's product lines facing cyclical end-users or markets has declined modestly in the past two years to 60% with the recent dispositions. Nonetheless, the portfolio should benefit from relative economic stability in North America. Revenues generated from North America, represent more than 73% of the company's $5.7 billion in revenues last year. Fitch expects positive GDP growth in the U.S. in 2014 and 2015 and growth in construction to benefit Newell's tools and commercial products segments (approximately 30% of revenues) going forward. This provides support for low-single digit organic growth rates despite the pressure in the office supply superstore market, which is one of the end markets for Newell's writing segment. Strong FCF Despite Cyclicality Importantly, despite the fact that Newell has been restructuring for much of the past decade that included several economic downturns, it has generated positive free cash flow since at least 1996. Newell's FCF (operating cash flow less capital expenditure and dividends) ranged from $250 million to $375 million annually over the past four years and the LTM period despite significant cash restructuring and pension payments. Fitch expects FCF to remain within this band from 2014 through 2016. Strong Credit Protection, Leverage Temporarily High The company has lowered its costs, simplified its capital structure and reduced debt such that credit protection measures have improved markedly since 2008. However, through the LTM ended Sept. 30, 2014, Newell's leverage of 2.3x is temporarily higher than the 1.9x to 2.2x seen in the recent past with the recent acquisition of Ignite Holdings, LLC for $308 million. It is likely to trend modestly upward by year end with the bubba brands, inc. acquisition which closed in Oct 2014 for $83 million. Much of the funding for the acquisitions, which are in the beverage container space, will be with debt. Nonetheless, as both acquisitions are accretive, FCF and leverage should improve in 2015 with a full year of the attendant EBITDA and cash flows. Ample Liquidity, No Near-Term Maturities Liquidity is ample. The company has almost $133 million of cash and more than $1.1 billion in credit facilities. The $1.1 billion is comprised of an $800 million revolving credit maturing in 2018 and a $350 million receivable facility maturing in 2015. Fitch expects Newell to extend the receivable facility maturity. With this debt issuance and refinancing of $250 million due in 2015 and $20.7 million in 2019, the next long term debt maturities are moderate with a $350 million 2.05% note due in December 2017 and a $250 million 6.25% note due in April 2018. Based on Fitch's expectation of low single-digit organic revenue growth, small but accretive bolt-on acquisitions, and SG&A to revenues maintained in the 25% range, EBITDA should improve moderately with leverage remaining around 2x. RATING SENSITIVITIES What Could Trigger a Rating Action: --Continued good business momentum exemplified with low single-digit organic growth, stable or increasing margins and FCF in or above recent ranges; --Operating with leverage near 2x on a sustained basis. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action or reinstatement of the Stable Outlook include: --A lengthy recession in the U.S. given that Newell's profitability and cash flows have historically bounced back to normal levels within 12 - 18 months after the end of previous economic downturns; --Intention of sustaining leverage well above 2x on a sustained basis. This could be caused by a change in management's financial strategy or a sizeable debt-financed acquisition. Fitch affirms Newell's ratings as follows: --Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'; --Short-term IDR at 'F2'; --Commercial paper at 'F2'; --$800 million revolving credit facility at 'BBB'; --Senior unsecured notes at 'BBB'. 