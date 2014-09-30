(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to assign a
rating of 'A-'
to SC Johnson & Son's (SCJ) proposed notes offering. SCJ will be
accessing the
debt market with a 10-year and 30-year tranche of notes totaling
$500 million.
Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
With this transaction, SCJ has little room to materially
increase debt without
enhancing EBITDA and cash flow. Fitch had previously indicated
that the company
could comfortably increase total debt in the $400 million range
without
affecting its rating. (For additional details, see 'Fitch
Affirms SC Johnson's
IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable' from Feb. 13, 2014.)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Brand, Geographic Diversity
SCJ is a privately held household products company with wide
portfolio of
leading brands such as Glade for air care, Raid in pest control,
Windex in home
cleaning, Ziploc in home storage solutions, and Kiwi in shoe
care. Products are
sold in more than 100 countries. The U.S. accounts for a
moderate portion of
operations; however, the company is not dependent on any one
product or region.
Improved Operating Performance
Revenue growth has been, and should remain, in line with the
household and
personal care sectors' organic range of 1% to 6%. However,
foreign exchange
translation could hamper reported growth given a strengthening
dollar.
Product mix and margins have improved with accretive bolt-on
acquisitions and
disposal of lower-than-corporate-average profitability brands or
businesses.
Additionally, SCJ has a strong focus on cost reduction which has
led to
sequential improvement in EBITDA margins in each of the past
five years.
Limited Capital Market Access
The company intends to maintain its current private-company
structure which
limits access to the equity capital markets. Nonetheless, SCJ
maintains strong
access to various debt markets.
Significant Liquidity, Stable Credit Profile
Much of the company's liquidity is generated internally and
back-up facilities
are just a moderate portion of SCJ's total liquidity. SCJ's
credit measures are
stable and expected to be maintained in line with its 'A-'
rating. Free cash
flow (FCF) has improved and stabilized at significantly higher
levels in the
past three years. FCF generation should remain robust in the
near term.
Debt is expected to remain at pro forma levels of $2.2 billion.
Virtually all of
SCJ's debt is unsecured. The majority has change of control puts
and of these,
several, including the credit agreement that matures in 2017,
have leverage
covenants. One note has very modest amortization through 2018.
However, there is
no significant debt maturity for the next three years.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a positive
rating action or Outlook revision include:
--If SCJ commits to operating with leverage half a turn less
than current levels
while continuing its current business momentum and strong cash
flow generation.
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to a negative
rating action include:
--If the company engages in a large leveraged acquisition or
materially
increases its leverage for other reasons that signal a change in
its financial
strategy. However, this is not expected.
Fitch currently rates SCJ as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'A-';
--Short-term IDR 'F2';
--Commercial paper 'F2';
--Senior unsecured notes 'A-';
--Bank credit facility 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Grace Barnett
Director
+1-212-908-0718
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Michael Zbinovec
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3164
Committee Chairperson
Michael Weaver
Managing Director
+1-312-368-3156
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-term Ratings
and Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage' (May 2014).
--'Fitch Affirms SC Johnson's IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable' Feb.
13, 2014 '
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.