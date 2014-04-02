(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings expects to withdraw its
ratings of
Nielsen Holdings, N.V. (Nielsen); Nielsen Finance LLC and
Nielsen Finance Co.
(collectively, Nielsen Finance); and The Nielsen Company
(Luxembourg) S.ar.l. at
the end of a 30-day period beginning today. Fitch will continue
to maintain
coverage of Nielsen and its related entities prior to
withdrawal. This advance
notice is provided for the benefit of users in managing their
use of Fitch's
ratings.
Fitch has decided to discontinue the ratings in 30 days, which
are
uncompensated.
Fitch currently rates Nielsen and related entities as follows:
Nielsen
--IDR at 'BB'.
Nielsen Finance
--IDR at 'BB';
--Senior secured bank facility at 'BB+';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
The Nielsen Company (Luxembourg) S.ar.l.
--IDR at 'BB';
--Senior unsecured notes at 'BB'.
The Rating Outlook is Positive.
Contact:
Business Relationship Managment
Ian A. Hodgart
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0819
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Primary Analyst
Rolando Larrondo
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9189
Secondary Analyst
Brian Yoo, CFA
Associate Director
+1-212-908-9175
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria & Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013);
--'The Credit Encyclo-Media Volume VI' (Sept. 19, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Credit Encyclo-Media VI: Fitchâ€™s Comprehensive Analysis of the
U.S. Media &
Entertainment Sector
here
