(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says today
that giving
bondholders of Corporacion Pesquera Inca SAC (COPEINCA,
B+/Stable) one more
month to decide if they consent to changes in the bond indenture
will not impact
Fitch's ratings on its parent China Fishery Group Limited (China
Fishery;
BB-/Negative). The Chinese company's fundamentals remain strong
and as a result,
the risk of it facing immediate liquidity issues from this event
remains low.
The purpose of the consent solicitation is to remove the
restriction on Copeinca
ASA, COPEINCA's parent, and the operating entities under it from
guaranteeing
debts of China Fishery Group. China Fishery acquired Copeinca
ASA, a major
anchovy-quota holder in Peru, in 2013.
The extension of the consent solicitation to 17 September 2014
reflects the
reluctance of COPEINCA bondholders to agree to the amended
indenture at the
current consent fee of 1%. In general, the process to win
consent from
bondholders can be lengthy and often requires several iterations
of the offer.
In the event bondholders refuse to give consent regardless of
terms, China
Fishery would have to refinance the COPEINCA bonds immediately.
The risk of both the consent solicitation failing and COPEINCA's
creditors
refusing to give China Fishery any grace period to seek
refinancing for the
bonds is low. China Fishery's operation remains cash generative
and it is likely
to generate positive free cash flow to help in its deleveraging.
Revenue for the nine months to 30 June 2014 increased by 13.4%
from a year
earlier and EBITDA margin increased to 44.5% from 43.2%,
primarily due to higher
revenue contribution and cost savings from the enlarged Peruvian
fishmeal
operations, which offset the thinner trading margins from the
spot purchase
business in Russia. Fitch expects the underlying earnings
profile of China
Fishery to strengthen given the firm demand for fishmeal, a
staple needed for
aquaculture globally, and savings to be realised from the
further consolidation
of its enlarged Peruvian business.
The refund of a total US$241.5m from a long-term supply
agreement (LSA) with its
Russian suppliers is on track. China Fishery received US$80m in
June 2014 and it
expects to receive another US$60m by the end of the current
fiscal year on 30
September 2014 (FY14) with the remaining to be fully paid by end
of FY16. Its
inventory of USD183m at end-June 2014 will be partly liquidated
by the end of
FY14 as the fishing season enters its lowest point. This cash
release together
with the LSA refund might drive China Fishery's FY14 net
leverage to below 3.5x
if management continues to deleverage. China Fishery's ability
to generate
positive free cash flow of about USD90m from FY15 will help the
company reduce
its leverage to below 3.0x by FY16.
For a more detailed analysis of the rating drivers and
sensitivities for China
Fishery, please refer to the commentary "Fitch Affirms China
Fishery's Ratings;
Outlook Negative", dated 26 March 2014, available at
www.fitchratings.com.
