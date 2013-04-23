NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) Colombia's creditworthiness is on
positive
trajectory, according to a new Fitch Ratings report. In addition
to maintaining
a sound macroeconomic performance and stability, the sovereign
has further
strengthened its external and fiscal balance sheets. Based on
these
improvements, Fitch revised the Rating Outlook on the
sovereign's long-term
foreign currency Issuer Default Rating to Positive from Stable
in March.
'External accounts have strengthened through international
reserve accumulation,
and improvements in fiscal policy are consistent with fiscal
consolidation and a
declining debt burden,' said Erich Arispe, Director in Fitch's
Latin America
Sovereign Group.
Rising international reserve levels and the fact that Colombia
will turn into a
net sovereign external creditor this year further increase its
resilience to
external shocks.
The government's debt burden continues to decline below the
'BBB' median. The
smaller interest burden and increased capital spending reflect
an improving
trend in the composition of public spending, while the recently
approved tax
reform highlights the commitment of the government to improving
the structure of
the cumbersome tax code.
Currency appreciation, increased commodity dependence,
competitiveness issues
and maintaining macroeconomic and financial stability represent
challenges for
Colombia. The credibility and flexibility of its monetary policy
as well as
progress in reducing the structural constraints on the economy
could support the
authorities' efforts to reduce risks to macroeconomic and
financial stability
and achieve higher growth.
While there has been a positive trend in Colombia's fiscal and
external accounts
over the recent past, these still do not stand out as strengths
relative to
commodity exporters within the 'BBB' rating category. In
addition, the country's
still low revenue base restricts the pace of fiscal
consolidation and limits the
sovereign's fiscal flexibility.
Other structural weaknesses, such as a low GDP per capita,
weaker-than-investment-grade governance indicators and limited
trade openness
continue to represent challenges for the country.
Fitch's special report 'Colombia Consolidates Its Investment
Grade Status' is
available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Contact:
Erich Arispe
Director
+1-212-908-9165
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Santiago Mosquera
Director
+1-212-908-0271
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
