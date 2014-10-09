(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: FW+: The Risk of Eurozone Deflation - Peripheral Banks Hit First here LONDON, October 09 (Fitch) Deflation in the eurozone would put further pressure on banks, dampening earnings, increasing non-performing loans and weakening collateral values, says Fitch Ratings. Our "Japan-style" deflation scenario analysis for eurozone banks shows banks in peripheral countries with already weakened banking systems and low inflation would be affected first. Falling prices, wages and incomes reduce demand for credit and make existing debt harder to service, while falling asset prices weaken defaulted loan recoveries. But the knock-on effects on economic growth means there is likely to be an official sector response, which could ease banks' pain. The risk of deflation is increasing, but it is not our base case for the eurozone as a whole. We expect strengthening GDP growth and a narrowing of the output gap to help avert it. Deflation would negatively affect several inputs to our Viability Ratings assessment, including the operating environment, asset quality, capital and earnings. The nature and extent of the impact would reflect the severity of deflation, its duration, and its variation across jurisdictions. The effect on individual banks would also depend on the creditworthiness of each bank, and any additional official sector policy responses. Our report on the risks that eurozone deflation would present to banks is available at www.fitchratings.com. Contact Alan Adkins Senior Director Credit Policy +44 20 3530 1702 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN James Longsdon Managing Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1076 Jeremy Carter Managing Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1391 Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49 69 768076 232, Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.