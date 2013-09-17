(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Sept 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings says that Fondo de Titulizacion del Deficit del Sistema Electrico, FTA's (FADE) ratings ('BBB'/Negative) will not be affected by the latest modifications included in the FADE programme documents following the Royal Decree 9/2013 approved in July 2013 by the Spanish Government.

Fitch has analysed the documents provided by FADE's management company (Titulizacion de Activos SGFT ) and believes that the modifications included are rating neutral to the Fitch rated oustanding Series 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 13 14 16 and 17 FADE bonds. The main modifications are the recognition of an additional EUR4.1bn tariff deficit credit rights generated in 2012 that could be securitised and the extention of the FADE programme's issuance limit to EUR26bn from EUR22bn.

With these latest modifications, all FADE series remain fully guaranteed by the Spanish government. Consequently, the FADE ratings are credit-linked to the Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Spain ('BBB'/Negative/'F2'), and any change in the sovereign IDR or in the terms of the guarantee are likely to lead to a change in the rating of the FADE bonds.

FADE bonds are backed by the outstanding electricity tariff deficit credit rights in Spain that have not yet been securitised through other securitisation platforms. FADE is now able to issue different series of bonds up to its current programme limit of EUR26bn, while its current outstanding volume of securities stands at EUR20.77bn.