(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 16 (Fitch) Australia's fiscal outlook has weakened due to lack of support for spending cuts in the Senate and a sharp decline in key commodities prices that eroded the country's terms of trade in 2H14, says Fitch Ratings. Further deterioration in commodities prices or continued objections to spending cuts in the Senate would pose risks to the fiscal outlook. But Australia is still well positioned relative to other 'AAA' rated sovereigns due to its low general government debt ratio and government commitment to fiscal consolidation. The Treasury's Mid-Year Economic and Fiscal Outlook (MYEFO), published on 15 December, identified two key factors behind the deterioration in the Australian fiscal position since the release of the 2014-2015 budget in May. First, higher spending by AUD10.6bn was due to policy changes and delays related to the passage of budget cuts in the Senate. Second, lower tax revenues by AUD31.6bn resulted from weaker-than-expected wage growth and a marked decline in the price of major export commodities, including iron ore and coal. The government has therefore adjusted its medium-term cash balance expectations, with the deficits for 2014-2015 and 2015-2016 revised to 2.5% and 1.9% of GDP, from 1.8% and 1.0%, respectively. The planned return to fiscal surplus has also been pushed back, to 2019-2020 instead of 2018-2019 - although Fitch regards this change in target as symbolic because of the long time horizon, which includes two election cycles. This follows a trend in recent years in which government fiscal forecasts deteriorated significantly. In the budgets and MYEFOs of 2011-2012 and 2012-2013, the government expected a surplus of 0.2%-0.3% of GDP for 2014-2015. The Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook in 2013-2014 predicted a deficit of 1.5% for the same year, contrasting with the actual 2.5% deficit. Deteriorating terms of trade linked to weaker commodities prices will remain a risk for the Australian sovereign in 2015. In the MYEFO, the government assumed an iron ore price of USD60/tonne over the next two years against a spot price of USD95 at the time of the budget. Nevertheless, the government's forecast of Australia's general government liabilities at 26.4% of GDP in 2014-2015 is lower than the 'AAA' peer category median for general government debt of 41.6%. Therefore on its own the change in the fiscal outlook as reflected in the MYEFO does not indicate a major risk to sovereign creditworthiness. This is especially so because fiscal consolidation remains a key aim of the administration and the government continues to pursue cost cuts despite the weakening macroeconomic environment. The government's lack of a majority in the Senate gives scope for further delays as specific measures are contested, but nevertheless Fitch believes there is a broad political consensus in favour of fiscal consolidation. Contacts: Thomas Rookmaaker Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9891 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801 Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway Hong Kong Justin Patrie Senior Director +65 6796 7232