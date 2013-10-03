(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/SINGAPORE, October 02 (Fitch) Asian investors are
concerned about reduced
monetary easing by global central banks and its effect on credit
conditions
across Asia-Pacific (APAC), according to the first of Fitch
Ratings' regional
cross-sector investor survey. We believe the key credit risks
are likely to be
limited to specific issuers, and that widespread sovereign,
banking or corporate
credit distress remains unlikely.
As many as 87% of respondents thought a reduction of
quantitative easing by
major central banks was the main risk to APAC credit markets.
This was higher
than the proportion of those who felt the key risks arose from
property bubbles
within the region (57%). On balance, investors were relatively
relaxed regarding
other potential threats, with a majority rating all other risks
as low. Concerns
about a prolonged recession in the US and Europe, and escalating
regional
geo-political risk - involving China, Japan, and the Korean
peninsula - ranked
lowest, while a "hard landing" in China and a failure of
Abenomics were of
slightly more concern.
Investor concerns were particularly focused on south Asia, with
80% of
respondents anticipating a further economic slowdown in India,
followed by 76%
expecting the same in Indonesia. From a sector perspective,
68%-70% of investors
thought the region's emerging market (EM) sovereigns and
corporates would see
deteriorating conditions in external bond markets.
The results are broadly in line with Fitch's bi-annual Risk
Radar cross-sector
survey. In that report, the main downsides were the combination
of a reversal in
loose monetary conditions and slower growth across the region.
The likelihood of
a China hard landing remains remote, but asset-quality
deterioration in the
region's banks is viewed as the main near-term risk.
Survey results are also mirrored by data from Dealogic which
highlights a slump
in cross-border issuance by the region's banks, corporations and
sovereigns in
Q313. However, the recent unexpected postponement of the Fed's
tapering may have
eased the access to credit markets for several issuers, albeit
temporarily.
Fitch believes that credit stresses will be contained in
specific sectors. The
region is fundamentally more resilient than in earlier decades
to a drain of
global liquidity, and we do not see a repeat of the "Asian
Financial Crisis" of
1997. The agency has lowered GDP growth projections across EM
Asia to 5.7% for
this year and 5.8% for the next, from earlier projections of 6%+
in both years.
But the slowdown is largely credit neutral. Lower growth may
eventually help
take some steam out of the market, and lower the threat of a
further run-up in
asset-price bubbles.
The ratings of several Indian banks have been lowered recently
due to further
asset-quality deterioration amid a more prolonged slowdown. But
liquidity and
capital at sovereigns, banks and corporations across the region
provide a credit
buffer against conceivable shocks. As such, regional ratings
incorporate
vulnerabilities but also have a tolerance for some degree of
market volatility.
Fitch conducted the survey between 20 August and 30 September.
It represents the
views of 72 senior fixed-income investors in the APAC region,
including asset
management companies, sovereign wealth funds, insurance
companies, pension
funds, wealth managers, banks and hedge funds. We will publish
the full survey
results in mid-October.
