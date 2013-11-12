(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Money Market Funds Dashboard 3Q13 here LONDON, November 12 (Fitch) The Federal Reserve's new reverse repo program (RRP) was well received by money market funds (MMFs) as a potential source of supply at the end of the third quarter, according to Fitch Ratings. Banks typically reduce repo and other borrowings at the end of each quarter, limiting the availability of investment options for MMFs. The July Fed minutes discussed establishing a fixed-rate, overnight repo facility wherein market participants, including certain MMFs, would be eligible to lend cash to the Fed on an overnight basis, collateralized by securities held by the Fed. The repo facility is an additional tool for the Fed to manage a reversal of its quantitative easing program and money market interest rates by lending securities for a set period of time to withdraw cash from the banking system. The Fed began testing the RRP in late September. Many money fund managers indicated to Fitch that they intend to participate in the RRP, and indeed, bids submitted to the Fed spiked at the end of the third quarter, reaching $58 billion from 87 bidders. However, the total dropped in the beginning of the fourth quarter, as investors opted for higher repo rates elsewhere. The total of bids submitted was as low as $1 billion on Nov. 7, with 6 counterparties participating. Fitch believes lower market repo rates or a higher rate paid by the Fed may lead to more participation. To encourage greater participation, the Fed recently increased the maximum allotment per counterparty from $500 million to $1 billion and hiked the interest rate paid on the overnight facility from 1 basis point to 2 basis points, and then to 3 basis points. The program would expand MMFs' investment opportunities in light of constrained asset supply and offer a high quality, liquid investment option. However, participation in the RRP is limited to MMFs with at least $5 billion in assets. There are 139 approved counterparties for the program, including 94 MMFs. Fitch's MMF rating criteria caps repo exposures backed by government and agency securities at 25% for counterparties rated 'F1' or better. However, given the essentially risk-free nature of the Fed as counterparty and the current terms of the repo structure, participation in this program would not be subject to this 25% limit. Contact: Greg Fayvilevich Director, Fund and Asset Management +1 212 908-9151 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY Kellie Geressy-Nilsen Senior Director Fitch Wire +1 212 908-9123 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article, which may include hyperlinks to companies and current ratings, can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.