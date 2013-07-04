(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/LONDON/SINGAPORE, July 03 (Fitch) The 26 applicants for
new bank licences
in India face tough requirements that are likely to lead to only
a limited
number receiving licences and developing into substantial banks,
Fitch Ratings
says. The central bank's objective to address financial
inclusion places heavy
demands on profitability and capital, and is likely to lengthen
the time it
takes for a successful applicant to establish a presence.
The Reserve Bank of India requires new banks to open one in four
branches in
rural areas and fulfil statutory reserve requirements -
including placing 4% of
deposits with the central bank and holding 23% in government
bonds from day one.
We believe some entities will find the 40% priority-sector
lending targets
tough, even though they have around three years to meet them.
Infrastructure
finance companies with large existing loan portfolios that have
little or no
prior presence in the required sectors are likely to find the
target most
challenging.
The strict conditions mean that profitability for new banks is
likely to be
limited until they secure a strong foothold. Many of the
applicants are likely
to need to invest in new systems and processes to manage new
asset risks. The
transformation of existing franchises will be slow, as most will
have to start
from scratch. Asset-finance applicants could leverage their
existing customer
base, but it is largely unbanked. Successful applicants are
likely to be those
with financial firepower and strong management to handle the
transition and
growth.
The number of applicants is less than the market's expectation,
reflecting the
high barriers to entry and regulatory restrictions that limit
the competitive
advantage of getting a bank licence - especially for established
non-bank
financial institutions (NBFI).
For stronger NBFI applicants - such as IDFC, which has ambitions
to expand - a
bank licence may add diversity and allow greater operational and
funding
flexibility over the longer term. We believe the established
NBFI applicants may
be better placed to switch to bank status. Nevertheless, the
move away from
their core competencies and well-managed operations into new
businesses and
unfamiliar risks with additional regulatory hurdles, may put put
pressure on
their capital.
New entrants are unlikely to increase competition in the medium
term because of
the additional profitability pressure from their expansion plans
and the
financial inclusion conditions. The 10-year gap since the last
round of new
banking licences means that existing operators are well
entrenched, especially
in urban markets. New entrants may bring some much-needed
innovation to a sector
where only around 50% of households have access to banking
services.
The Reserve Bank of India announced on 1 July that it had
received 26
applications for new banking licences. The applicants comprise a
range of
institutions - including state-owned, established NBFIs; large
corporates; and
small micro-finance companies. It is unclear how many will meet
the RBI's
selective criteria and will be granted a bank licence.
