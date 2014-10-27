(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 27 (Fitch) The Federal Housing Finance
Agency's (FHFA)
announcement last Monday that it plans to further refine
representation &
warranty requirements and allow Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to
purchase mortgages
with slightly higher loan-to-values (LTV) signal a continued
shift in direction.
Fitch believes the proposed changes tend to help the GSEs
maintain their
dominant position, potentially leaving less room for private
capital in the
mortgage market.
Fitch sees the changes proposed by FHFA as incrementally helpful
to residential
real estate market activity only if banks become more willing to
ease lending
standards. While the initial market reaction to the proposed
changes has been
positive, it is not clear if banks will loosen their credit
overlays on agency
loans and increase lending volume. Currently, the GSEs' credit
standards remain
lower than those of originators, despite the revised rep &
warranty framework
put in place in early 2013. Banks have been much more cautious
about
underwriting because of the scale of loan putbacks imposed by
the GSEs
post-crisis.
We believe the proposed increase in LTV levels to 97% from 95%
may result in
some benefit to the active private mortgage insurers (MIs),
which provide
coverage on most GSE loans with LTVs above 80%.
The decline in downpayment requirement could increase the number
of loans
eligible for private mortgage insurance coverage and would
extend the average
length of policies' coverage. The benefit to the MIs, however,
also depends on
banks' willingness to lend at higher LTVs. It may also increase
the riskiness of
their insured books with more high-LTV loans. The Private
Mortgage Insurance
Eligibility Requirements, a new set of capital rules set to be
finalized by the
end of 2014, remain an uncertainty for the industry and
potentially another
long-term challenge for MIs.
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
