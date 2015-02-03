(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, February 03 (Fitch) The Federal Housing Finance Agency's proposed rules for minimum capital and liquidity requirements for nonbank mortgage servicers on Jan. 30 is not a panacea for eliminating the risk exposure typically facing whole-mortgage and RMBS holders under a servicer failure or a disruption in the servicing of mortgage assets, according to Fitch Ratings. The new rules, while incrementally positive from a credit risk perspective, could also be more challenging for smaller servicers, and may be a modest entry barrier for new players. The FHFA's proposed financial requirements for nonbank mortgage servicers include a minimum net worth of $2.5 million plus 25 bps of the unpaid principal balance (UPB) of serviced mortgages; minimum capital ratio of greater than or equal to 6%, calculated as tangible net worth, divided by total assets; and minimum liquidity of 3.5 bps of total agency servicing plus an additional 200 bps of total nonperforming loans in excess of 6% of total agency UPB. The proposal follows similar minimums introduced by Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae for approved servicers earlier this year. The FHFA proposal is expected to be finalized in second-quarter 2015 and take effect six months later. For the largest nonbank mortgage servicer based on UPB, Ocwen Financial Corporation (Issuer Default Rating 'B-', Outlook Negative), the FHFA proposal would translate into minimum net worth, capital and liquidity requirements of $1.0 billion, 6% and $896.5 million, respectively, levels that the company would comfortably satisfy, based on both its Sept. 30, 2014 financials and pro forma for its subsequent regulatory settlements. Other large, nonbank mortgage servicers, such as Nationstar Mortgage and Walter Investment Management, are also expected to meet FHFA's proposed minimum guidelines. Smaller nonbank mortgage servicers may be incrementally challenged to meet the capital and liquidity requirements, but Fitch does not believe the minimums are sufficiently high so as to require material capital to be raised or drive increased industry consolidation. This reflects the FHFA's competing interests of promoting mortgage servicing stability via enhanced capital and liquidity requirements, while also promoting increased participation in the mortgage servicing market. That said, the requirements may serve as an incremental competitive advantage to larger players, adding to the importance of scale in what is already a thin-margin business. Historically, nonbank mortgage servicers have not been subject to regulatory capital requirements, in contrast to banks, which have clear and rigorous capital standards. The FHFA has studied ways to bolster the resilience of servicers and has targeted capital and liquidity as a central part of increasing servicers' resilience under stress. Fitch does not view the capital and liquidity requirements as materially reducing the risk of default for mortgage servicers under stress. Contact: Johann Juan Director Financial Institutions +1 312 368-3339 70 W Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Roelof Slump Managing Director RMBS +1 212 908-0705 33 Whitehall St. New York, NY Matthew Noll, CFA Senior Director Financial Institutions - Fitch Wire +1 212 908-0652 Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0540, Email: alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com; Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. 