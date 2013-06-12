(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Membership in the Federal Home Loan
Bank (FHLB) system
can enhance liquidity and financial flexibility for insurance
companies,
particularly those insurers with limited access to the capital
markets,
according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. Further, many life
insurers can make
use of FHLB advances (loans) as a reasonable low cost source of
funds to produce
spread income, if done in a controlled manner.
Over the past four years, the number of insurance companies
joining the FHLB has
grown by an average of 9%-10% each year. In addition, several
insurance groups
have substantially increased their borrowing capacity in the
FHLB.
The importance of the FHLB was particularly evident during the
financial crisis,
when access to traditional capital market sources decreased.
FHLB advances to
insurance companies, mostly life insurers, increased 91% between
2007 and 2008.
While Fitch views FHLB membership positively, the agency has not
upgraded
insurers strictly due to FHLB membership. Rather, membership is
viewed a
potential mitigant against negative rating actions related to
liquidity in a
stress scenario. Conversely, excessive borrowing relative to an
insurer's
capital base or risky use of FHLB funding could have negative
rating
implications.
Membership in the FHLB by insurance companies is not without
drawbacks, as it
requires purchase of a certain amount of non-public, illiquid
stock that has
contractual redemption restrictions. However, members have found
that their
redemption of FHLB stock has not been restricted to the extent
allowed in
membership contracts, as the FHLB districts balance their
redemption terms
against the generally attractive dividend rates paid on the
stock.
An additional foundation of the FHLB system is collateralization
of advances
when loans are made. Various parties are currently seeking to
address certain
regulatory uncertainty and inconsistency among state's insurance
laws regarding
the treatment of FHLB collateral in insolvency. Resolution of
these issues could
further increase the use of the FHLB system by insurance
companies.
The report 'The Federal Home Loan Bank System: Its Role in the
Life Insurance
Industry' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under
'Insurance' and 'Special
Reports'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'
