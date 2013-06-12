(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, June 12 (Fitch) Membership in the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) system can enhance liquidity and financial flexibility for insurance companies, particularly those insurers with limited access to the capital markets, according to a new report by Fitch Ratings. Further, many life insurers can make use of FHLB advances (loans) as a reasonable low cost source of funds to produce spread income, if done in a controlled manner. Over the past four years, the number of insurance companies joining the FHLB has grown by an average of 9%-10% each year. In addition, several insurance groups have substantially increased their borrowing capacity in the FHLB. The importance of the FHLB was particularly evident during the financial crisis, when access to traditional capital market sources decreased. FHLB advances to insurance companies, mostly life insurers, increased 91% between 2007 and 2008. While Fitch views FHLB membership positively, the agency has not upgraded insurers strictly due to FHLB membership. Rather, membership is viewed a potential mitigant against negative rating actions related to liquidity in a stress scenario. Conversely, excessive borrowing relative to an insurer's capital base or risky use of FHLB funding could have negative rating implications. Membership in the FHLB by insurance companies is not without drawbacks, as it requires purchase of a certain amount of non-public, illiquid stock that has contractual redemption restrictions. However, members have found that their redemption of FHLB stock has not been restricted to the extent allowed in membership contracts, as the FHLB districts balance their redemption terms against the generally attractive dividend rates paid on the stock. An additional foundation of the FHLB system is collateralization of advances when loans are made. Various parties are currently seeking to address certain regulatory uncertainty and inconsistency among state's insurance laws regarding the treatment of FHLB collateral in insolvency. Resolution of these issues could further increase the use of the FHLB system by insurance companies. The report 'The Federal Home Loan Bank System: Its Role in the Life Insurance Industry' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' under 'Insurance' and 'Special Reports'. Contact: Bruce Cox Director +1-312-606-2316 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 West Madison St. Chicago, IL 60602 Douglas L. Meyer, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-2061 R. Andrew Davidson, CFA Senior Director +1-312-368-3144 Douglas R. Baker Analyst +1-312-368-3207 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Insurance Rating Methodology' (January 2013). Applicable Criteria and Related Research: The Federal Home Loan Bank System (Its Role in the Life Insurance Industry) here Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.