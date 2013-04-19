(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 19 (Fitch) Solid capital markets revenue trends
continued for the
largest U.S. banks in the first quarter, and robust fixed-income
markets again
provided much of the top-line support, according to Fitch.
Vibrant bond market
activity and tight spreads were the key factors contributing to
big sequential
revenue gains in both the all-important fixed-income, currency,
and commodities
(FICC) trading revenue category and investment banking.
Aggregate capital markets revenues for the five-largest U.S.
global trading and
universal banks (GTUBs) rebounded by 36% from a seasonally weak
4Q12. The total
declined 7% year over year from an especially strong 1Q12, when
ECB liquidity
operations spurred a snapback in the European bond market and a
broad expansion
of global risk appetite.
FICC revenue strength has continued in spite of the fact that
global regulation
(including Basel III and the forthcoming Volcker Rule) is making
it more
difficult for big banks to expand trading activities. JP Morgan,
Bank of
America, Citigroup, and Goldman Sachs all reported resilient
FICC results in the
face of increased regulation. At the same time, some smaller
players (including
Morgan Stanley and some foreign banks) are more actively
shedding their U.S.
FICC trading operations and focusing on core strengths.
The U.S. GTUBs reported healthy sequential trading revenue
growth in 1Q.
Compared with 4Q12, aggregate FICC revenues increased by 64% in
1Q for the
top-five banks but were down 13% from robust year-earlier
totals.
Besides FICC, an area where fixed-income trading drove the bulk
of sequential
growth, still-strong debt markets contributed to somewhat better
underwriting
revenue performances in the large banks' investment banking
units. Debt
underwriting revenues accounted for more than half of aggregate
investment
banking revenues for the top-five banks in 1Q and grew by 23%
year over year, as
bond issuance remained very strong in the quarter.
Capital market revenues are inherently volatile and can swing
dramatically
quarter to quarter, particularly when market conditions change
quickly. Global
market sentiment remains vulnerable in light of economic
weakness in Europe;
fiscal drag and deficit concerns in the U.S.; and broader global
growth worries.
Any change in the direction of U.S. monetary policy potentially
involving a
scaling back of Fed bond purchases could have big implications
for financial
markets and revenue generation for the largest trading banks.
For a closer look at the primary drivers of 1Q13 U.S. banks'
capital markets
revenue, see the special report "U.S. Banking Capital Market
Update: 1Q13,"
dated April 19, 2013, at www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Joseph Scott
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+1 212 908-0624
Bill Warlick
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 312 368-3141
Fitch, Inc.
70 W. Madison
Chicago, IL 60602
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research U.S. Banking Capital
Market Update:
1Q13 (Major U.S. Banks Post Healthy Results; Macro Issues
Potentially Weigh on
Future)
here
