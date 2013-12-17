(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, December 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that New Zealand-based Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited's (Fonterra; AA/Stable) decision not to increase its milk price to the theoretical price determined by its Milk Price Formula and to lower its dividend guidance from last year are characteristic of the fiscal discipline that underscores its credit rating. Fonterra's actions, announced on 11 December 2013, are in line with its policy to "act to legitimately protect the interests of the Co-operative and its farmer shareholders, including through the setting of the Farmgate Milk Price" as described in its Farmgate Milk Price Manual dated 1 August 2013. The Farmgate Milk Price is the price that Fonterra pays its farmers for raw milk in New Zealand. The confluence of a higher New Zealand raw milk collection volumes and a spike in global dairy powder versus non-powder prices have resulted in bigger gaps between the theoretical and realised returns on Fonterra's raw milk collections. The decoupling of returns has the potential to reduce the free cash flow of the co-operative by allowing the inflation of the cost of its inputs. Fonterra's board has taken pre-emptive action to stem this risk by setting the Farmgate Milk Price so that it maintains financial headroom under Fitch's negative rating guideline of debt to pre-subordination EBITDA below 2.5x on a sustained and projected basis while also ensuring that the co-operative remains free cash flow positive and financially flexible. Fonterra's investment in production capacity over the past two years has supported its cash flows by accelerating inventory turnover and releasing working capital. Working capital in FY14 will also benefit from the increase in the level of subordinated New Zealand payables. Holding the Farmgate Milk Price lower than the theoretical milk price has positive impacts on the operating risk of the co-operative and the New Zealand dairy industry. The lower milk price will act as a deflator to New Zealand milk production and protect the industry from adding capacity based on cyclical extremes. As such Fonterra has used its leadership position in the New Zealand dairy industry to regulate production and protect the long-term fortunes of its farmers. The lower Farmgate Milk Price of NZD8.30 per kilogramme of milk solids (theoretical price: NZD9.00) will reduce the incentive to farmers to produce more than the long-run optimal level of milk, and so will minimise their investment in excess working capital and should support farmer de-leveraging and strengthen their balance sheets. Contacts: Primary Analyst Johann Kenny, CFA Director +61 2 8256 0348 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd. Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney, NSW 2000 Secondary Analyst Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +61 2 8256 0325 Media Relations: Iselle Gonzalez, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email: iselle.gonzalez@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services licence (AFS licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001.