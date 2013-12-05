(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
The proposal by the Russian government to
allow foreign-currency borrowing by its subnationals is potentially positive in
the long term, Fitch Ratings says. Over time, it could help offset the continued
reduction in financial support from the federal government. But the conditions
that must be met mean that it will not be widely available to Russian
subnationals in the immediate future. Non-rouble borrowing would also
re-introduce FX risk, which may be costly to hedge.
The federal government's draft decree that would lift the ban on
foreign-currency borrowing by Russian subnationals introduced after the 1998
financial crisis would enable Russian regions to tap a wider range of investors,
if it were enacted. Costs could be lower than the 8%-10% typical when they issue
domestic bonds, and maturities longer than the three to five years available in
the Russian market. This would ease refinancing pressure, which is higher than
for international peers.
But the federal government's conditions would severely restrict the number of
subnationals who could issue non-rouble foreign bank loans or external rouble
bonds. They would have to have a credit rating equivalent to that of the Russian
sovereign from at least two international rating agencies. In addition, their
share of transfers from the federal budget (excluding grants for financing
federal mandates and matching grants from the Investment Fund of the Russian
Federation) over two of the last three reporting years should not exceed 5% of
the subnational's own consolidated budget revenues.
At present, only the City of Moscow meets these criteria. There are four other
Fitch-rated subnationals whose ratings are equalised with the sovereign: the
City of St. Petersburg, Tyumen Region, Tatarstan Republic and Khanty-Mansiysk
Autonomus Region.
A significant increase of unhedged FX risk on their balance sheets could erode
issuers' credit quality. But we believe the strict rules in the proposal would
prevent a notable increase of foreign-currency liabilities for Russian
subnationals. Moscow and other regions that could benefit from the new
regulation have demonstrated strong financial performance and prudent debt
management, and are therefore unlikely to replace a large proportion of their
domestic debt with unhedged FX liabilities.
The credit quality of Russian subnationals remains supported by their moderate
debt burden and still sound (although weakening) operating performance, but it
is under continuing pressure from a tax-base contraction, rising operating
expenditure, and a scaling back of federal financial support.